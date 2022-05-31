Alone with Guti: “If Benzema doesn’t get the Ballon d’Or, I’ll stop believing in the Ballon d’Or”

Guti and Benzema formed a great offensive duo at Real Madrid (Photo: Gettyimages)

“If they don’t give Karim Benzema the Ballon d’Or at the end of the year, I’m going to stop believing in the Ballon d’Or”. The strong phrase corresponds to Gutithe legend of Real Madrid that won 15 titles with the Merengue among which stand out the tres Champions League of 1998, 2000 y 2002; and the two editions of the Copa Intercontinental (1998 y 2002).

The former Spanish midfielder is a benchmark in international football. During his last season in the White House shared the locker room with the French striker who arrived from the Lyon Olympicsand in dialogue with Infobae gave his arguments to point out the gunner galo as the main candidate to win the prestigious European award. “It’s that if they don’t give it to them this year, I don’t think they’ll ever give it to them. There is no season as clear as this one in which he has shown that he is above the others. I do not know any other player who has been so successful in the decisive moments in his team, both in The league like in the Championsas Karim has been. It would be crazy if they didn’t give him the Ballon d’Or. If they don’t give it to them at the end of the year, I’m going to stop believing in the Ballon d’Or. Not even Salah has been up to Benzema this season. Neither Mbappéthat although he had great games with his national team and the PSGcould not reach the level of Karim. Except Cristiano Ronaldo, there is no one who has scored 10 goals in the knockout series of the Champions League, and that is an incredible merit.”, highlighted the former footballer who emerged from Torrejón de Ardoz.

The statistics of Benzema justify the request Guti. The Gato was the benchmark in the offense of the team Carlo Ancelotti, who won three titles. The gunner started the year with two of the five goals Real Madrid scored in the Spanish Super Cup which was awarded in January (before Barcelona y Athletic de Bilbao). He was also the top scorer in La Liga (27 screams) that the Merengue won with authority taking out 13 points difference on the Blaugrana. And in the Champions League He also stood out as the tournament’s top scorer with 15 achievements (2 more than Robert Lewandowski, which came in second place). “He has scored 3 against PSG in the round of 16, 4 against Chelsea in the quarterfinals, another 3 against Manchester City in the semifinal… He only needed to score in the final, but it was amazing what he did”, he acknowledged Guti with a clear admiration for his former partner.

Karim Benzema’s statistics for the season

During his days on the courts, Guti y Benzema They formed a remarkable duo that combined experience with youth. The midfielder had fun assisting the striker and his improvisations became a viral phenomenon today. “When I went out to the field I tried to excite the fans with my plays. He wanted each intervention to remain in the memory of the public. Today everything is different, because supporters have everything in YouTube. Young people puncture the video, copy it, upload it to Twitter o Instagram and they go viral. Before the moves were left in the conversations in the streets and today almost everything is played in real time”, he explained. One of his most emblematic actions was recorded by the Taconazo that reflected all his talent.

The former midfielder improvised a heel to assist the French

In Paris, the Real Madrid was awarded his fourteenth Big-eared in a match that was marked by the defensive solidity of Thibaut Courtois. The main criticisms that fell on the Merengue they took refuge in the fortune that the White House to disable attacks Liverpool. However, for Guti there are other reasons:I don’t think Ancelotti is where he is thanks to luck. He has been the only one to win in the five most important leagues in Europe (Note: Italy with Milan, England with Chelsea, France with PSG, Germany with Bayern Munich and Spain with Real Madrid) and that has incredible value. The career he has made is not shaped by luck alone. He has a character and command of the locker room that he achieves through calm and good vibes with the players.. I think it’s one of the most important things in such a big club, because having all the happy players behind you; where there is a lot of ego and everyone wants to play, forming a balance is one of their great tasks. I take my hat off to Carlo for what he has done this season and the career he has built”.

The strategist from Hold it up he returned to write another golden page in the most important club in the world. On that occasion the feat did not have so much brilliance, but it had the forcefulness of Karim Benzema the gunner galo who will probably be recognized with the next Golden Ball. like you ever did Luka Modricthe idol of Merengue will also end the hegemony of Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo. And he will do it thanks to his remarkable goalscoring ability. Without a doubt, this time Ballon d’Or will stay in France.

