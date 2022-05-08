Alone with Josema Giménez, the benchmark for Atlético de Madrid: “Maestro Tabárez changed the way of living in Uruguay, he deserved a big farewell”

Josema Giménez is one of the pillars of Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

nearly a decade ago Jose Maria Gimenez became one of the pillars of the Atletico Madrid. The center of cannelloni arrived at mattress after adding a handful of games in Danube and in a short time he showed that his place in the world was the Vicente Calderón.

He immediately adapted to the white-haired philosophy imposed by the cholos Simeonethe coach who had a great influence on his career and whom he thanks for his confidence in every game. Jose Ma approach each commitment as if it were the last. And in his DNA he carries the fight, the sacrifice, the humility and the talent to establish himself in one of the best teams in the world. In dialogue with Infobaethe central spoke of everything: the expectations for the classic with the Real Madridthe legacy left by Maestro Tabarez in his country, his World Cup experiences and the long-awaited revenge he will have to face against Ghana after the remembered series in South Africa 2010when the hand of Luis Suarez allowed the Celeste access the semifinals of the most important tournament on the planet.

—In 2013, when you were 18 years old, you arrived at Atlético de Madrid and today you are one of the leaders of the squad, how do you live the hours before the derby that paralyzes the city?

—After so many years and so many classics it is clear that one understands that it is not just another game. Both for us and for the fans it means a lot to win, because it’s a plus in La Liga. It is very beautiful when victory is achieved because it is enjoyed twice as much; but it is nothing more than a sports rivalry that must be taken as such. We want to win, like all games, but this one has a special flavor because it is a derby.

—Is there any classic that you remember in particular?

—I had many special matches over the years. Both in those that I had to win, and in those that did not give the expected results. I think the most important was one of the Copa del Rey in 2015, in which I had to become the Vicente Calderón and it served to keep us victorious.

—For this edition, Real Madrid arrives as champion and much is said about the refusal to make the traditional corridor as a recognition of merit, how did they take that position?

—Real Madrid was a fair champion, but we have to respect what our fans say. It is clear that such a reception would not please our people. They don’t deserve it and the reality is that we are thinking of something else.

—Is it likely that the essence of the duel will be lost a bit because they will face an opponent that has its sights set on the Champions League final?

—For us it will be an additional motivation, because we are going to put on the Atlético de Madrid shirt. It doesn’t matter to us that they have been champions, what concerns us and occupies us is qualifying for the next Champions League and those three points will be essential to try to achieve our goal.

—Can there be additional pressure against an opponent who is likely to show up with an alternative team?

—They have a high-level squad. Last time with Manchester City, Rodrygo entered with a few minutes remaining and scored two goals that left Real Madrid in the Champions League final. I think we have to focus on what we have to do on the field to compete, no matter what players they put on the field. Take advantage of the support of our people and hurt in the moments that we can. Go to each ball as if it were the last as always, because we know that each play can be decisive for the final result.

—How was Diego Simeone’s influence on your career? El Cholo is one of the coaches who knows you best…

—Everyone knows what Simeone means because of what he was as a player and as a coach. Personally, he has given me everything, because I have been at the club for more than 8 years and I have never left or been on loan anywhere. I will always be very grateful to him, and I think the only way to give that thanks is to give everything he can on the field. Thanks to him and the sacrifice I was able to play two World Cups, qualifying rounds and all the games at the club. He always gave me his confidence and helped me a lot with the teachings he gave me, because with him cholos you learn day by day. It was a very important piece in my career.

—I imagine that he will not be the only person who marked you in your life…

—No, my dad also instilled in me from a very young age the idea of ​​being a born fighter. A fighter of life to fight for what one wants. At school, in football and on a day-to-day basis… That gave me a plus to try twice as hard and try to get what you want. It is also important to find the place of each one, because many opportunities can arise; but the best option will be given in the right place. Not everyone is going to look at you in the same way, they are not going to judge you in the same way, nor are they going to treat you in the same way. In my case I always try to train to the maximum to be prepared for when that moment comes. Be strong from the head and fight for dreams.

—Today you are in a squad in which mate seems to have a fundamental role, who is the official starter?

—To give you an idea, my closest friends tell me Nerve, because I am very nervous. If I drink mate, you can imagine how I move. So I try to avoid having mates on game days to be more relaxed. But on a day-to-day basis I like to share them with Luis (Suárez), Rodri (De Paul) or Antoine (Griezmann). Any of them prepares them very well (laughs).

The defender escapes from the mark of the Japanese Koji Miyoshi during the Copa América that was played in Brazil in 2019. (Photo: Kaz Photography / Getty Images)

—A few days ago the Loco Abreu said that the Uruguayan Football Association was wrong with the dismissal of Oscar Tabárez, because the Master did not deserve such an exitwhat do you think about it?

—The Master was the person who bet on me when I hadn’t even played a minute. The only words I have for him are thanks. Not only for what he did for one, but for what he did for Uruguayan soccer. He created an identity in our country. He generated a way of living on the courts and in society. What he did impacted the streets and the sport. I grew up knowing that football is the basis of respect thanks to him. Uruguay changed because of the philosophy of its selection. I think he should have had a big farewell, because he deserves it and worked hard for the country. Undoubtedly, his departure affected a lot, because after so many years he generated a bond of great affection. It was a decision of the Association and the player in these cases cannot do anything. I don’t think it was the correct way in which he left, because he left a legacy in the Uruguayan people. Today the way of life in the country is based on what the national team generated when he was in charge.

—There are less than 200 days left for the World Cup in Qatar, what analysis can you make of the group that touched them?

—All the selections that are there are difficult. We will face them with great enthusiasm and desire, knowing the difficulties that may arise, as is the case with the heat. Regardless, it is something that will affect everyone. We will have to understand well the games that we will play in the group stage, because there are three commitments, of which at least two must be won to go to the next phase.

—One of the rivals will be Ghana, a team that will thirst for revenge for what happened in 2010…

—I remember seeing some video of the reaction of the people in Ghana after having eliminated them from the World Cup in South Africa and I understand that they are waiting for a rematch. I was a child back then and I was very happy (laughs). We know that it will be a revenge for what happened in the past, but the reality is that it will be very different because it is almost a different campus. The only one left is Luis (Suárez) and Diego (Godín). Surely it will be a nice game that will not have anything of revenge. They formed a very strong team that works very well physically. We will also face South Korea, a rival that we have eliminated in the round of 16 in that same tournament, and that is always characterized by its intensity. We know that we must identify our essence, which is competence. The same will happen with Portugal, which has players of a very high level, and they will present a very tough commitment.

—Do you dream of becoming a World Cup again like what happened in Russia when they faced Egypt?

—That day was one of the happiest of my life, after having my two children. I think I had the opportunity to have scored the most beautiful goal of my career and sometimes I watch it again before I go to sleep as a method of motivation. That is what Uruguay shows: the competition until the last minute. I remember that Salah did not play in that game due to injury, which on the one hand was a shame because he is one of the best players in the world; but on the other hand he benefited us because we know the danger he could cause us. It was one of those days that I will never forget, because the image of my father in the stands celebrating my goal in a World Cup is something unique.

Jose Ma Gimenez will travel to Qatar with the mission of bringing Uruguay to glory The group that knew how to climb the top of the world in 1930 y 1950 has the experience and talent to strike in the Gulf country. But first he will have several commitments ahead of him. And among them appears the mission of depositing the Atletico Madrid in the next Champions League. For that he must achieve a victory in the hot classic against Merengue.

KEEP READING

Madrid, the city that perceives itself as the world capital of sport, throbs the arrival of a hot classic that will not have the hall of champions

Patrick Kluivert’s admiration for Juan Román Riquelme and how he helped him improve his game: “We were in good harmony”

Zubieta, the quarry that transformed Antoine Griezmann from a withdrawn and weak young man into an international star