Alonzo Brooks’ medical examiner’s report “doubtful”, says Unsolved Mysteries director

Unsolved Mysteries director Marcus A. Clarke, has forged doubt on the medical examiner’s report within the Alonzo Brooks case, describing it as “doubtful at greatest”.

Clarke, who helmed the episode No Trip Dwelling about Brooks’s demise, was showing on the Netflix true crime podcast You Can’t Make This Up when he was requested by host Rebecca Lavoie what he thought in regards to the report featured on Unsolved Mysteries.

He replied: “I’m actually glad you requested me that query. The medical examiner on this specific case, Dr Eric Mitchell – I’ve points together with his report and his examination. To be sincere with you they’re doubtful at greatest.”

Clarke went on to elucidate his reasoning claiming that the report leaves “a whole lot of unanswered questions” – mainly that when Brooks’ brother discovered the physique he described it as “regular”, seemingly unaffected by having apparently lain in water for a month.

“When our bodies lay in water they bloat, they turn into purple they turn into wildly disfigured, grotesque trying,” he mentioned.

“For his closest member of the family, his brother, to search out him and never describe any of that – and in reality his description is sort of the opposite – he appeared like he was simply resting there, after a month on this creek… there’s a whole lot of decomposition and different issues that you’d count on all around the physique which simply seemingly weren’t there.”

He continued: “So it doesn’t seem that he was submerged in water… this man didn’t drown, we all know this. And it doesn’t seem to be the medical examiner is getting us to that time. A variety of the ‘rhetoric’ simply looks as if empty solutions to a case that ought to have had an additional examination of what’s truly occurring right here.

The director additionally pointed to the truth that the pores and skin and flesh round Brooks’ neck was lacking, and claimed that the medical examiner’s clarification that this was as a result of bugs or animals might have eaten away on the physique didn’t stand as much as scrutiny.

“I’m confused, do animals and bugs solely goal the neck is the neck extra scrumptious for an animal or insect than different elements of the physique?” he mentioned. “How do they keep away from the ears or the nostril or the lips and different fatty areas on the physique, what animal targets the neck?

“And so the truth that that’s provided as any kind of clarification is incredulous, it’s ridiculous and it doesn’t add up.”

No Trip Dwelling informed the story of 23-year-old Brooks, who attended a celebration at a farmhouse in rural Kansas however by no means returned from it.

One month later, his physique was found simply 250 ft from the situation of the occasion, however the reason for demise stays unknown – regardless of rumours that native folks might need essential data.

The physique of Alonzo Brooks was lately exhumed, because the FBI are pursuing an investigation into the person’s demise being a racially motivated crime.

Unsolved Mysteries is on the market to stream on Netflix. Searching for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the greatest collection on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.