Alphonse Puthren Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Alphonse Puthren was once born on 10 February 1984 in Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, India. Alphonse Puthren circle of relatives is now dwelling in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. His father identify is Puthren Paul and his mom identify is Daisy Chacko. Alphonse Puthren spouse identify is Aleena Mary Antony they each were given married within the 12 months 2015. He did his education in Amrita Vidyalayam, Perumbavoor, Kerala and he did his commencement in MES Faculty Marampally, Aluva, Kerala. Then he did his Degree in Filmmaking from S. A. E. Faculty, Chennai.

As soon as after his commencement, he began taking brief movies and track movies. Then within the 12 months 2008, he made his brief movie Hang Hang after this film he moved and began his paintings for the film Neram, which is a brief movie, within the film Vijay Sethupathi performs a pivotal position. Later he additionally made his track video Flavours and he took extra brief movies with Bobby Simha, Nivin Pauly, and Rajeev Pillai. He entered into the sphere of promoting simply by directing the advertisements like Bangs Fried Hen, a fast-food chain. Within the 12 months 2013, he made his debut characteristic movie Neram on this film Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Bobby Simha seemed in a lead position.

Then within the 12 months 2015, he directed a film named Premam which starred Nivin Pauly, the place he’s the screenplay, enhancing, and performing and he additionally seemed in a cameo position within the movie. It is among the blockbusters on the field place of work and it has transform one of the most highest-grossing Malayalam movies. He mentioned that his 3rd directorial film can be in Tamil. Additionally, he edited the trailers of Thattathin Marayathu which is directed via Vineeth Sreenivasan, and the film Oppam which is directed via Priyadarshan.

Alphonse Puthren Biography

Identify Alphonse Puthren Actual Identify Alphonse Puthren Nickname Alphonse Occupation Indian movie actor and director Date of Start 10 February 1984 Age 34 Zodiac signal But to be Up to date Father Identify Puthren Paul Mom Identify Daisy Chacko Faith Christianity Instructional Qualification Bachelors in Pc Programs (BCA) Faculty Amrita Vidyalayam, Perumbavoor, Kerala Faculty MES Faculty Marampally, Aluva, Kerala Spare time activities Studying Books, Listening Tune, Scriptwriting, Native land Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, India Nationality Indian Married Sure Spouse Identify Aleena Mary Antony Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Alphonse Puthren Filmography

Si No. Yr Movie Language Solid 1 2013 Neram Malayalam

Tamil Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Siju Wilson 2 2015 Premam Malayalam Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi, Krishna Shankar

As Actor

Yr Name Position Language 2015 Premam Roney Varghese Malayalam 2015 Chennai Ungalai Anbudan Varaverkirathu Dilli Tamil

As manufacturer

Yr Name Language Solid 2018 Thobama Malayalam Sharaf U Dheen, Krishna Shankar, Siju Wilson

Shortfilms

Movie Language Notes Neram Tamil Director The Angel Tamil Director & Editor Eli – a se*y story Tamil Director & Editor Reg:We Silent Editor Black & White Tamil Editor

