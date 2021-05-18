Alphonse Puthren Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Alphonse Puthren Main points
Alphonse Puthren was once born on 10 February 1984 in Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, India. Alphonse Puthren circle of relatives is now dwelling in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. His father identify is Puthren Paul and his mom identify is Daisy Chacko. Alphonse Puthren spouse identify is Aleena Mary Antony they each were given married within the 12 months 2015. He did his education in Amrita Vidyalayam, Perumbavoor, Kerala and he did his commencement in MES Faculty Marampally, Aluva, Kerala. Then he did his Degree in Filmmaking from S. A. E. Faculty, Chennai.
As soon as after his commencement, he began taking brief movies and track movies. Then within the 12 months 2008, he made his brief movie Hang Hang after this film he moved and began his paintings for the film Neram, which is a brief movie, within the film Vijay Sethupathi performs a pivotal position. Later he additionally made his track video Flavours and he took extra brief movies with Bobby Simha, Nivin Pauly, and Rajeev Pillai. He entered into the sphere of promoting simply by directing the advertisements like Bangs Fried Hen, a fast-food chain. Within the 12 months 2013, he made his debut characteristic movie Neram on this film Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Bobby Simha seemed in a lead position.
Then within the 12 months 2015, he directed a film named Premam which starred Nivin Pauly, the place he’s the screenplay, enhancing, and performing and he additionally seemed in a cameo position within the movie. It is among the blockbusters on the field place of work and it has transform one of the most highest-grossing Malayalam movies. He mentioned that his 3rd directorial film can be in Tamil. Additionally, he edited the trailers of Thattathin Marayathu which is directed via Vineeth Sreenivasan, and the film Oppam which is directed via Priyadarshan.
Alphonse Puthren Biography
|Identify
|Alphonse Puthren
|Actual Identify
|Alphonse Puthren
|Nickname
|Alphonse
|Occupation
|Indian movie actor and director
|Date of Start
|10 February 1984
|Age
|34
|Zodiac signal
|But to be Up to date
|Father Identify
|Puthren Paul
|Mom Identify
|Daisy Chacko
|Faith
|Christianity
|Instructional Qualification
|Bachelors in Pc Programs (BCA)
|Faculty
|Amrita Vidyalayam, Perumbavoor, Kerala
|Faculty
|MES Faculty Marampally, Aluva, Kerala
|Spare time activities
|Studying Books, Listening Tune, Scriptwriting,
|Native land
|Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Sure
|Spouse Identify
|Aleena Mary Antony
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Alphonse Puthren Filmography
|Si No.
|Yr
|Movie
|Language
|Solid
|1
|2013
|Neram
|Malayalam
Tamil
|Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Siju Wilson
|2
|2015
|Premam
|Malayalam
|Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi, Krishna Shankar
As Actor
|Yr
|Name
|Position
|Language
|2015
|Premam
|Roney Varghese
|Malayalam
|2015
|Chennai Ungalai Anbudan Varaverkirathu
|Dilli
|Tamil
As manufacturer
|Yr
|Name
|Language
|Solid
|2018
|Thobama
|Malayalam
|Sharaf U Dheen, Krishna Shankar, Siju Wilson
Shortfilms
|Movie
|Language
|Notes
|Neram
|Tamil
|Director
|The Angel
|Tamil
|Director & Editor
|Eli – a se*y story
|Tamil
|Director & Editor
|Reg:We
|Silent
|Editor
|Black & White
|Tamil
|Editor
