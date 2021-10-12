Alpsankhyak Sankat Helpline: ‘Minority Disaster Helpline’ began in Kashmir, you’ll name in this quantity

Alpsankhyak Sankat Helpline: Following the new terrorist assaults on contributors of minority communities in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrange a Minority Disaster Helpline within the Police Regulate Room. Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a tweet quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, mentioned, “Kashmir Police has arrange Minority Disaster Helpline in PCR Kashmir. In case of emergency, one can name on 0194-2440283 for help.”Additionally Learn – J&Okay Come across: Two encounters began in Shopian, 3-4 terrorists trapped, Military appeals for give up

In the previous few days, terrorists have focused many civilians. The sufferers integrated Kashmiri chemist ML Bindru, Virinder Paswan, a side road dealer from Bihar who labored in Kashmir, Mohammad Shafi of Bandipur, faculty primary Supinder Kaur and college trainer Deepak Chand.

Police previous mentioned that 28 civilians had been killed via terrorists in 2021 up to now. Of the 28, 5 had been from native Hindu/Sikh communities, whilst two had been non-local Hindu labourers. The remaining had been Muslims.