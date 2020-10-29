Already in connivance with BJP, Mayawati herself revealed her poll: Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday, while taunting the BSP chief Mayawati’s statement of supporting even the BJP to defeat the SP candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections, said on Thursday that it proved that Mayawati had already connived with the BJP is. Also Read – BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra said – Brahmins are not getting respect in BJP, Yogi Sarkar on the footsteps of SP

SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that Mayawati's statement is an admission that she had already colluded with BJP. He said that due to this internal agreement with BJP, Mayawati fielded her candidate despite not having enough strength in the assembly and now saying that she can support even BJP to defeat SP in Rajya Sabha elections, BSP The chief has opened his own poll.

SP leader Chaudhary said that the BSP, which has only 18 MLAs, now has only 10–11 MLAs in the assembly, whereas the support of 38 MLAs is necessary to win one Rajya Sabha candidate. Despite this, Mayawati made Ramji Lal Gautam the candidate. Before doing so, he did not seek support from any opposition party. On the other hand, the BJP fielded eight candidates despite being in a position to win 9 seats. At the same time, it was evident that Mayawati had already colluded with BJP.

Let me tell you that in the midst of speculation of some of her MLAs changing the target, on Thursday, in a conversation with media persons, targeted the SP and said that her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat the SP candidates in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections in future. If needed, the BJP or any other party candidate will support.

Seven MLAs of the BSP, which had 18 MLAs in the state’s 403-member assembly, rebelled against Rajya Sabha candidate Ramji Lal Gautam on Wednesday. Party chief Mayawati suspended seven rebel MLAs of her party. These MLAs opposed the nomination of party candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha elections.