Alright, Alright, Alright, Here’s How Matthew McConaughey Is Helping Essential Workers

Whereas sure companies, together with film theaters and theme parks, are beginning to reopen in numerous components of the nation, we’re not out of the woods but with this ongoing well being disaster. And whereas lots of people are staying indoors as a lot as potential to assist flatten the curve, there are many staff on the entrance strains coping with the pandemic head on. Now actor Matthew McConaughey is chipping in to assist out these important staff. Alright, alright, alright!
Partnering with the Lincoln Motor Firm, which he’s accomplished many automobile commercials for, Matthew McConaughey is doing his half to assist out quite a few hospitals in Texas, as you’ll see within the beneath social Instagram publish.
Wow, not solely has Lincoln generously donated 110,00zero masks to hospital staff in Texas, however Matthew McConaughey and his spouse, Camila, have been driving throughout the state to drop off these essential gadgets Given that giant amount, one can moderately assume that the McConaugheys have had some assist with distributing the masks, however clearly they’re doing noble work.
Carrying a masks has grown more and more necessary over the previous few months, with the face coverings serving to to stave off the unfold of illness. It stays to seen how for much longer they’ll be an everyday a part of every day life, however they’ve grow to be so commonplace that now it’s simple sufficient to get ahold of ones which have been jazzed up. As an example, Disney began promoting Child Yoda-themed masks at the start of the month (amongst different lovely choices), and masks that resemble the one worn by Bane in The Darkish Knight Rises have been promoting like loopy.
This isn’t the primary occasion of Matthew McConaughey aiding a charitable trigger. The A Time to Kill and How to Lose a Man in 10 Days star additionally helped rescue pets in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, and he established the Simply Preserve Livin Basis, which is “devoted to empowering highschool college students by offering them with the instruments to steer energetic lives and make wholesome selections for a greater future.”
So far as performing work goes, Matthew McConaughey’s most up-to-date credit embrace The Darkish Tower, White Boy Rick, Serenity and The Seashore Bum. Earlier this 12 months, he starred in The Gents alongside Charlie Hunnam Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, amongst others.
Matthew McConaughey additionally appeared on the One World: Collectively at Dwelling occasion final month, which additionally included people like John Legend, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Lopez. Trying to the longer term, the one challenge that McConaughey has lined up is Sing 2, the place he’ll reprise Buster Moon, the koala who put collectively the singing competitors to save lots of his theater within the first film.
