General News

ALT.CTRL.GDC Showcase: Chapeland, Iakouchev, Giuliani, & Six’s Plug-Plug

March 21, 2020
1 Min Read




39 minutes in the past
Gaming

Go away a remark

Plug-Plug offers avid gamers a controller with objects they’re able to join, allowing them to use the assorted parts to create a personalized lovable tank to play with. …



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment