‘Altered Carbon’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

“Altered Carbon” has been canceled at Netflix, Selection has confirmed.

The second season of the sci-fi sequence aired on the streaming service again in February, whereas the primary season aired in 2018. An anime particular titled “Resleeved,” which was set earlier than the occasions of Season 1, was launched in 2019.

The sequence was based mostly on the novel of the identical title by Richard Okay. Morgan. It adopted the adventures of interstellar warrior Takeshi Kovacs, who was performed by Joel Kinnaman in Season 1 and by Anthony Mackie in Season 2. In line with a person with information of the choice, the choice to cancel the present was made resulting from Netflix’s conventional method of price versus viewership of a sequence.

Final week, it was introduced that Netflix had pulled the plug on each “The Society” and “I’m Not Okay With This” resulting from budgetary points surrounding elevated well being and security prices associated to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each exhibits had been renewed for second seasons.

“Altered Carbon” befell in a futuristic world the place the human thoughts has been digitized and an individual can switch their consciousness from one physique to the following.

Season 2 of the sequence additionally starred Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht together with Mackie. Will Yun Lee and James Saito visitor starred.

From Skydance Tv, the sequence was govt produced by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.