Altered Carbon: Resleeved Official Trailer Revealed



Netflix has unveiled the respectable trailer for its upcoming cyberpunk anime film, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, which is in step with the characters from Richard Okay. Morgan’s novels.

Set to debut on Thursday, March 19, Altered Carbon: Resleeved is about on the earth Latimer, the place “Takeshi Kovacs ought to offer protection to a tattooist while investigating the demise of a Yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC,” according to a synopsis from Netflix.

Netflix has launched two variations of the trailer thus far: an English dubbed model by way of the streamer’s Twitter web page, and a subbed mannequin on YouTube.

In a world the place the whole lot is transient, honor is endlessly. Uncover additional of the AC universe in Altered Carbon: Resleeved coming to @netflix March 19th. pic.twitter.com/zHG9pQ7CMF — Altered Carbon (@AltCarb) March 9, 2020

The film is co-written by means of Dai Satô, who before now labored on commonplace titles like Cowboy Bebop and Resident Evil: Revelations 2. Altered Carbon: Resleeved is a standalone narrative set on the planet of Altered Carbon, nevertheless not directly associated to the live-action assortment, which simply currently dropped its 2nd season on Netflix.

Netflix moreover revealed some images showcasing the animation design and frenetic movement scenes. You’ll be capable to see the footage inside the gallery beneath:

