Altered Carbon Reveals New Takeshi Kovacs In Spinoff Trailer, And We’ve Got Questions

As Season 2 said time and time once more, dual-sleeving is prohibited. Takeshi Prime acquired a cross as a result of he was believed to be the one residing Takeshi Kovacs as soon as Season 2 was all mentioned and carried out, so it tracks he’d proceed utilizing his namesake. Whereas it’s true that Season 1 and a pair of’s Takeshi is in want of a brand new physique, he’d have to concentrate on the chance he’d take making his true identification recognized once more. At the very least to strangers, so I can not think about he would publicly go beneath the identify Takeshi Kovacs if Poe brings him again.