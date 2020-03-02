Altered Carbon Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happened And What Does It Mean?

What Happened With Quell

Quellcrest Falconer turned out to be alive, however as was proven early on, she wasn’t herself. Altered Carbon revealed that Takeshi’s sister Reileen had captured Quell a while in the past, and had her cryogenically frozen close to the Songspire tree on Harlan’s World. The method saved Falconer alive in her unique physique with out change for hundreds of years, but additionally allowed an Elder (the previous inhabitant species of Harlan’s World) inside the tree to merge together with her stack. The Elder, hellbent on revenge in opposition to humanity for exterminating its species to create Harlan’s World, took management of Quell and went about killing Meths within the metropolis.