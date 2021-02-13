Alternate Love: 8 Futuristic K-Dramas With A Romantic Twist

It’s 2021 — and whereas we’re not but flying in our every day commutes, going to aerospace properties, or residing a life just like the Jetsons, it can’t be denied that with immediately’s developments in science and expertise, we will see that the longer term is right here. Or a minimum of we’re getting a glimpse of it by way of Ok-dramas.

We’ve seen romance dramas that usually sort out themes of opposites: wealthy and poor, someone well-known and an abnormal individual, or just completely different personalities. However have you ever ever thought of the opportunity of love between people and AI (or another man/technology-made non-human kind)? In the event you’re a fan of the sci-fi style, romance fantasy, tales about love in a dystopian world, or simply merely in search of a fast escape, listed below are some Ok-drama suggestions that may hold you firm as you keep at dwelling:

My Holo Love

Seoyeon (Go Sung Hee) is a lonely lady who has an issue recognizing faces. As a result of she doesn’t need folks to learn about her secret, she retains a tricky exterior and presents herself as somebody who doesn’t care about forming shut relationships. She turns into a beta tester for AI Holo, who she sees each time she places on her glasses. Holo is programmed to behave and suppose like he has emotions, however these will not be imagined to be “precise emotions.” The 2 turn into shut as Holo turns into a supply of consolation and companion for Seoyeon, however with out her understanding, Holo appears to be like precisely like his creator (each performed by Yoon Hyun Min), who will get interested in her. However will she select the true individual behind the AI — when Holo himself begins growing human-like feelings and emotions for her? The drama asks, “Can a human and AI fall in an imperfect love?”

Are You Human Too?

In “Are You Human Too?” a famend scientist and synthetic intelligence professional copes together with her son falling right into a coma by constructing an AI robotic modeled after him (each performed by Search engine optimization Kang Joon). The scientist is a member of a wealthy household and her objective in creating an android son is to keep up his place in enterprise and declare an inheritance. A feminine bodyguard (Gong Seung Yeon) will get suspicious of the android whereas attempting to guard him from the individuals who tried to homicide the true inheritor, however will she have the option to withstand his appeal? With robots being made with extra reasonable appearances and precision nowadays, it may be potential that we’re getting into an period the place it’s going to be arduous to inform if we’re interacting with people or with human-like AI!

Absolute Boyfriend

In “Absolute Boyfriend,” Dada (Minah) is knowledgeable make-up artist who has been secretly courting a star (Hong Jong Hyun) for a number of years till he decides to interrupt up together with her as a result of he chooses fame over love. Jaded by her unrequited efforts in love, she vows by no means to get enthusiastic about being in a relationship, that’s, till she meets a humanoid known as “Zero 9” (Yeo Jin Goo). The story tells concerning the prospects of affection between a human who’s jaded and a robotic that’s humane, whereas additionally dabbling on the difficulty of robotics assimilating with people. It’s a chaotic experience, however one which maybe exhibits us a glimpse of how courting sooner or later will likely be like.

Bong Quickly: A Cyborg in Love

This 12-episode net drama is about a pc programmer named Joo Sung (Kyuhyun) and a cyborg lady named Bong Quickly (Yoon So Hee) who’s programmed to close down the minute she feels feelings of affection. She thinks, appears to be like, and acts like an actual human, which is why Joo Sung can’t assist however fall in love together with her. It has a number of candy moments in addition to unhappy ones, because the characters attempt to overcome the hurdle of the impossibility of this example.

Borg Mother

In “Borg Mother,” a man who works within the synthetic intelligence discipline (Yang Dong Geun) develops a cyborg mother (Park Han Byul) to assist him care for his household after his spouse dies. She’s the “excellent” spouse who has prime AI talents and does every part with 100% effectivity. However past doing chores, she’s one of the best at defending and caring for her “son” Choi Yool (Jo Yeon Ho) and making him really feel cherished. She meets the elite and excessive upkeep mothers from the child’s college, the place her challenges start. It’s a distinct form of love the place a cyborg falls for a household!



Love Alarm

Courting and all its intricacies have all however modified over time. Coupled with expertise and extra open-minded views, discovering your companion is now potential with only one click on (or swipe)! Cellular apps have made the courting scene a lot simpler or tougher relying on the way you have a look at it, and this drama goals to sort out that with an upgraded app that notifies you when somebody close by likes/loves you. That skips the entire courting course of tenfold and also you’re fairly certain that the individual inside shut proximity has emotions for you! However plot twist: the app doesn’t present particular particulars about the one who harbors longing emotions for you.

Detached to this app, a excessive schooler named Kim Jojo (Kim So Hyun) will get entangled with two promising younger males, Lee Hye Younger (Jung Ga Ram) and Hwang Solar Oh (Tune Kang) who each fall in love together with her. Is the app correct or is it enjoying tips on her?

W

“W” might not precisely be about androids falling in love with people, nevertheless it’s a couple of webtoon character from an alternate universe that develops emotions for an individual residing in the true, trendy world. It has all the weather of an exhilarating sci-fi/fantasy drama that can hold you on the sting of your seat. The webtoon entitled “W” and its world and characters begin to have a lifetime of their very own, together with its principal character Kang Chul, (Lee Jong Suk) who seeks justice for his household. His destiny crosses with the webtoon illustrator’s daughter Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) when she mysteriously enters the comedian world. This state of affairs may be arduous to think about, however some theorists say that an alternate or parallel universe really exists, and that science fiction tales might not be so unreal in spite of everything. One large query with this idea is: are we the one universe on the market?

Recollections of Alhambra

Talking of leaping into alternate worlds, this drama has one thing that’s fairly comparable: switching backwards and forwards between an augmented actuality sport and the true world. CEO Yoo Jin Woo (Hyun Bin) travels to Spain to nab the notorious and elusive creator of an AR sport about medieval battles in Alhambra. There he meets Jung Hee Joo (Park Shin Hye), a former guitarist-turned-hostel proprietor. Jin Woo assessments the sport with clashing swords and duels with rivals, however a glitch in this system leads to mysterious incidents that can deliver him and Hee Joo collectively. Will they arrive out of it alive? There’s gaming, expertise, love story, journey, and magic all wrapped up in a single drama!

BONUS: My Love from the Star

This drama is unquestionably a “traditional” tackle futuristic dramas however with an sudden twist: the romance between an alien or one other life kind (Kim Soo Hyun) and a well-known superstar (Jun Ji Hyun). It’s a hodgepodge of plot factors we will’t assist however fall in love with: a again story of each characters courting again from the Joseon Dynasty with hints of reincarnation, a case of clashing personalities that usually leads to bickering, the rise and fall from grace, amongst different issues. However one factor’s for certain: this drama tells the story of a love that surpasses time and fairly actually — area!

DianneP_Kim is an English journal and on-line editor primarily based in South Korea. She is the creator of a Ok-pop fashion e book revealed by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and has not too long ago launched her second e book about BTS. Test it out on Amazon, observe her on Instagram @dianne_panda, and subscribe to her YouTube channel at iwonderkorea!