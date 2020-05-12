‘Alternatino with Arturo Castro’ Moves to Quibi for Season 2 – Variety

“Alternatino” has had to discover another house for season 2.

The Comedy Central 123 present, which debuted its first season on the ViacomCBS cabler in June 2019, has been picked up for a second season at Quibi. Jeffrey Katzenberg’s recently-launched platform is reviving a handful of previous exhibits, together with one other Comedy Central-produced collection in “Reno 911!,” however this marks the primary time Quibi has picked up a collection that was dropped by a linear community.

Sources with information of the state of affairs say that Comedy Central continues to personal the present, and that this information doesn’t essentially imply that potential future seasons received’t return to the community. Nonetheless, that doesn’t appear all that doubtless given this departure to a platform with a smaller viewers. Season 1 will proceed to stream on Comedy Central and different ViacomCBS platforms.

“I’m thrilled to launch ‘Alternatino’ on this thrilling new platform whereas having the ability to stay part of the Comedy Central household. I’m additionally thrilled concerning the churro truck they supplied as a part of the deal. Thanks Quibi! Mmm…churros,” stated Castro.

“Alternatino” hails from Comedy Central Productions, with Castro serving as creator, star and govt producer. The sketch present relies on Castro’s experiences as a Latino millennial in the US.

Avalon’s David Martin, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Sam Saifer are govt producers alongside fellow govt producer Jay Martel. Ari Pearce and Manny Jaquez are the executives in cost for Comedy Central Productions.

Information of the decide up comes simply at some point after Katzenberg blamed the platform’s battle to take off up to now on the coronavirus pandemic in a New York Occasions interview.

Two weeks after its April 6 launch, Quibi reported it had 2.7 million downloads, and the Occasions article stated the app might now have 2.9 million prospects. Forward of its launch, the corporate predicted it will have 7 million downloads by the tip of its first yr and it will generate $250 million in income.