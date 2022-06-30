Although PS Plus Premium has just been released, this is the list of games that will leave the service soon

The games included in the catalogs of the different levels will rotate over the months.

We are in the month of the launch of the new PS Plus in Europe, whose new model was launched in Spain last week with hundreds of games divided between the three subscription levels: Essential, Extra y Premium. Of the first we already know the games of the month of July, but of the others there is a detail to take into account.

Games are added and removed over the monthsBoth Extra and Premium have a catalog of current PS4 and PS5 games that we can access if we pay for either of these two subscriptions. In addition, Premium offers many other classic Sony console titles, along with other incentives. But these games are not eternal, and we already have the first confirmed to leave the service in the coming months:

Shadow Warrior 3: July 5.



Syberia: July 19.



NBA 2K22: Aug 31.



WRC 10: August 31st.



Red Dead Redemption 2: 20 de septiembre.



Red Dead Redemption: 17 de octubre.



Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare: 17 de octubre.



As you can see, the work of Flying Wild Hog is the first to leave us next week, while the games distributed by Take-Two They are the protagonists of a list where the Red Dead Redemption saga stands out with three games that will no longer be available in just over a quarter.

This is due to the agreements that Sony PlayStation had signed with the publishers and that it drags from its old service, PlayStation Now. Even so, it is not ruled out that they may return to service at some pointsince the catalog rotates and games are added and removed over the months.

Despite some initial problems, the new PlayStation Plus model is working as expected in its first days implemented in Spain. Sony promised more than 700 games and we have found, at the moment, more than 800, so it remains to be seen how the service evolves over time.

