Although The Quarry studio is British, the war in Ukraine has also affected its development

Supermassive Games was forced to delay the multiplayer mode due to the effects of the Russian invasion.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not only affecting the countries involved, but it has worldwide effects in practically all areas. Video games have also received the impact of warbut it is true that it is something that surprises when we talk about developments in other countries, as is the case with The Quarry.

2K’s teen horror adventure bears the signature of Supermassive Games, known for being the creators of Until Dawn. Despite being a studio based in Guildford, UK, creative director Will Byles has confirmed to IGN that the war has directly affected them because part of the team was in Ukraine because the servers were there.

We had to move the servers from kyiv to WarsawWill BylesDo you remember that the multiplayer mode set a new date? Now we know explanation: “We had to delay the multiplayersays Byles. “We had to move the servers from kyiv to Warsaw; those people left there because it was obviously very dangerous.” The new date for the modality is July 8, although Byles assures that the development of it is already finished and it is simply in the testing phase.

Despite the aforementioned complications, Supermassive can finally be happy with the launch of its horror proposal on PC and consoles. The title, released on June 10, is liking the public and criticsand we encourage you to take a look at Toni Piedrabuena’s review of The Quarry to see why.

