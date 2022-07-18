Although they lost the final, Argentina kept the prizes for the best player, goalkeeper and scorer of the World Cup: the amount in dollars they obtained

* The decoration for the players of Las Leonas

the final between Argentina y Netherlands for the Women’s Field Hockey World Cup is already a thing of the past. The Dutch climbed to the top of the discipline podium for the third time in a row with a resounding 3-1 victory over The lioness and they celebrated in the stadium Terrassa Olympic. However, when it comes to individual awards, the talent of the Albiceleste was recognized by the organization of the event and three of those directed by Fernando Ferrara were awarded for their performance.

The first award was destined for the best archer of the contest and the selected one was Belen Succi. Argentina’s goalkeeper had impressive performances throughout the World Cup: the saves against England on the hour or the Australian penalties against Germany serve as examples. Hearing her name, she advanced to the stage with all her teammates celebrating and singing to encourage the guard who, game by game, left the flag at the top.

Then it was the turn of Agustina Gorzelanawhich he got the award for the top scorer of the event. With eight goals (the highest mark for an Argentina in this type of competition), she climbed to the top and won, in addition to the plaque, a check for 3,000 US dollars. doublets vs. Canada, South Korea y Spain, added to a point against Germany y Netherlands. The former San Martín dropped some tears on the way to the center of the field. “Emotion, the truth is that I would have liked not to win the award and have the team lift the cup. It is a mime, recognition makes me very happy, it is a demonstration of effort. We are going to look for the positive side with that and chew the anger, ”she declared in a chat with ESPN after delivery.

* Gorzelany’s eighth World Cup goal

To close, the award for the best player in the World Cup remained vacant and it was Maria Jose Granato the recipient of the prize. Like Gorzelany, she received a $3,000 bonus and was the last to join her two teammates on center stage for the pageant’s formal photo. Few minutes later, They returned with the entire delegation to hang the well-deserved silver medal around their necks..

The 3-1 against the Netherlands did not overshadow a sublime tournament of the selected, which is still in the process of formation and with a generation of young people that promises to shine internationally. The Netherlands consolidated as three-time champion of the Hockey World Cup and, despite being superior throughout the final, suffered several downturns due to the intensity of the Argentines. The tears of sadness and the disappointment that the defeat represented in the decisive instance constituted only one chapter of the auspicious future that lies ahead for the Lionesses, who had won the World Cups in Perth 2002 and Rosario 2010. The proof: the awards to their figures.

