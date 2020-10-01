Altitude Takes ‘Archenemy,’ ‘Mandibles,’ ‘Meander,’ ‘Kings,’ For U.Ok.

Distributor Altitude has picked up a slate of 4 movies for the U.Ok. and Eire, together with Adam Egypt Mortimer’s “Archenemy,” Quentin Dupieux‘s “Mandibles,” Mathieu Turi’s “Meander” and Philippe Lacôte’s “Night time of the Kings.”

Spectrevision’s “Archenemy” stars Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) as a hero from one other dimension exiled to Earth, whereas the Venice Movie Pageant’s sleeper hit “Mandibles” is a surreal buddy highway film starring comedy duo David Marsais and Grégoire Ludig, identified for “La Folle Histoire du Palmashow,” in addition to Coralie Russier (“120 BPM”), Adèle Exarchopoulos (“Blue Is The Warmest Shade”) and rapper Romeo Elvis.

Thriller “Meander” options Gaia Weiss (“Vikings”) as a girl who wakes up in a seemingly endless metallic tube and is compelled to beat a 123 of lethal traps to outlive.

Venice title “Night time of the Kings,” which gained the Amplify Voices Award at Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant and in addition featured on the New York Movie Pageant, is a drama set within the notorious La Maca, Ivory Coast’s largest jail dominated by its personal inmates with distinctive legal guidelines and rituals.

Laura Wilson, head of acquisitions at Altitude, stated:, “We’re thrilled to be bringing these totally different, however equally thrilling movies to U.Ok. audiences. We’re enthusiastic about ‘Archenemy’ and dealing with Adam Egypt Mortimer and the proficient staff at Spectrevision. Quentin Dupieux is a director now we have lengthy admired and ‘Mandibles’ is an absurd, hilarious deal with. Mathieu Turi’s ‘Meander’ guarantees to be a masterclass in excessive idea horror and Phillppe Lacôte’s ‘Night time of the Kings’ actually blew us away.”

Altitude’s upcoming launch slate contains Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin’s “Tina Turner”; “Completely Underneath Management,” directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger; Lennox Lewis documentary “Lennox: The Untold Story”; and Ari Folman’s “The place is Anne Frank?”

Altitude’s present U.Ok./Eire launch slate contains “Unhinged,” “Rocks” and “Les Miserables.”