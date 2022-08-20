Álvaro Morales and Alan Pulido face each other on social networks for the performance of Dani Alves in Pumas

Álvaro Moral and Alan Pulido confront each other on social media over Dani Alves’s performance at Pumas (Photo: Ig/@alvaritomorales//Getty Images/@SportingKC)

One of the great detractors of the Club of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is undoubtedly the journalist from ESPN, Alvaro Morales who since the arrival of the Brazilian footballer, Dani Alves on more than one occasion has avidly criticized the actions of the aurizaules and as well as that of the footballer who comes from FC Barcelona.

In this context, various fans have come to the defense of the Brazilian star, but also some members of the Mexican soccer players’ guild, as was the case of the former Guadalajara striker, Alan Pulido.

It was during the night of August 18 after the defeat of the university team at the hands of their pair from San Luis, 3 goals to 2, which fueled the criticism against the greatest trophy winner in the history of international soccer by the ESPN journalist.

“Dani Alves has taught us how easy it is to be a footballer. If he can play at 39 years old in the first division, any paunchy amateur can do it. An inspiration the Brazilian. How easy it is to be a footballer”, concluded the well-known sports journalist through his Twitter account.

Dani Alves has taught us how easy it is to be a footballer. If he can play at 39 years old in the first division, any paunchy amateur can do it. An inspiration the Brazilian. How easy it is to be a footballer! – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) August 19, 2022

However, little did they expect was the reaction of one of the last idols rojiblancos when he came out in defense in the Pumas team and on the Club Pumas side after Álvaro Morales’ comments.

The now MLS striker lashed out against ‘The Wizard’ after pointing out that “it is very easy to be a professional footballer”: “You described yourself perfectly, I only doubt that you will win even a quarter of the trophies that he does, but you can try just the same and it is easy, more respect when you talk about Dani Alves”, responded via Twitter.

As expected and more because of his sarcastic way of being, Álvaro Morales abruptly responded to the now MLS Kansas City striker: “Can someone tell me who this person is? Is he a footballer? do@alanpulido?”, remarked the Guatemalan journalist who hosts programs like Soccer Picante, ESPN AM and Calla y Escucha.

These criticisms against the Brazilian national team and captain came after the 6-0 wins against Barcelona and 0-3 against Americathe fans and journalists attacked the university team, so the one in charge of raising the voice from the feline side was the Brazilian side, who shared a controversial message on social networks.

In this context, Alves gave encouragement to his team and trusted the process towards victories, but incidentally he left a stone against the sports commentators, assuming that it was an easy job.

Given these statements, Alvaro Morales he took his game at its word and swamped the Brazilian team through his social networks and through the same indirect style, the commentator from ESPN criticized his age and performance on the field.

“Would Dani Alves get tired writing his message? With that he no longer performs on the court, ”he said at the time during the evening edition of Spicy Soccer on ESPN.

This is how the famous Mexican analyst responded, who has become one of the main critics of Pumas and especially of Dani Alvesbecause since his arrival in Mexico he became Morales’ favorite target due to his age and performance.

“What happened Pumas?… In CU life is horrible and at night it is much more so, and with your daddy you kneel before the Ame to give them a few kisses, yes,” he sang Alvaro Morales.

