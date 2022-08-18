Álvaro Morales exploded against Dani Alves after criticizing the commentators

Álvaro Morales vs. Dani Alves: the ESPN commentator attacked the Brazilian after a hint (Photo: Ig/@alvaritomorales//Getty Images)

In the midst of the crisis that lives Pumas In terms of results, criticism has become a constant around the Auriazul team, especially due to the expectations raised with the signings of Gustavo del Prete, Edward Salvio and the bombastic arrival of Dani Alves.

After the routs 6-0 against Barcelona and 0-3 against Americathe fans and journalists attacked the university team, so the one in charge of raising his voice from the feline side was the Brazilian side, who shared a controversial message on social networks.

Alves gave encouragement to his team and trusted the process towards victories, but incidentally he left a stone against the sports commentators, assuming that it was an easy job.

Given these statements, Alvaro Morales he took his game at its word and swamped the Brazilian team through his social networks and through the same indirect style, the commentator from ESPN criticized his age and performance on the field.

(Photo: Instagram/@alvaritomorales)

“Would Dani Alves get tired writing his message? With that he no longer performs on the court. ”

This is how the famous Mexican analyst responded, who has become one of the main critics of Pumas and especially of Dani Alvesbecause since his arrival in Mexico he became Morales’ favorite target due to his age and performance.

“What happened Pumas?… In CU life is horrible and at night it is much more so, and with your daddy you kneel before the Ame to give them a few kisses, yes,” he sang Alvaro Morales in the first edition of Spicy Soccer after the defeat in the capital classic, in the style of the famous song “En el mar”, by La Sonora Matancera.

“These Pumas were not going to beat AmericaI told them”, expressed Morales throughout the weekend; however, regarding the harsh criticism on Dani Alves and that probably would have triggered the footballer’s own message, the commentator mentioned the following:

Daniel Alves. Nowadays, unfortunately, this legend is no longer Dani Alves, he is ‘Nobody’ Alves”

It should be noted that on multiple occasions Morales has affirmed that Dani Alves he no longer has the physique to compete as equals in the Liga MX, because at 38 years old he already left his best time as a footballer far behind; however, his recent numbers keep him as an immovable headline for Andrés Lillini.

Since making his debut as a starter against Mazatlan on July 28, the Brazilian winger has played every minute with Pumas in official matches, as he played all 90 minutes against Monterrey y America.

Soccer Football – Liga MX – Pumas UNAM v Monterrey – Estadio Olimpico, Mexico City, Mexico – July 31, 2022 Pumas UNAM’s Dani Alves REUTERS/Henry Romero

The new soccer player Pumas decided to post a reflection on his Instagram account after the defeat in the classic, where in addition to encouraging his own teammates and getting the fans excited about a better future, he took the opportunity to launch a harsh hint at the communication professionals who are in charge of comment on football

“Whoever does not prepare for the process will never be worthy of the event. Or did you think winning would be easy? Being a winner in life is difficult it’s easy to be commentators”

Those were the words you wrote Alves in social networks, with which he left a hard stone to radio or television commentators, most likely towards those who talk about football and in this case in relation to the Pumasbecause since the beating they suffered at the hands of the FC Barcelonaa large sector of the media ranted against those led by Andres Lillini.

KEEP READING:

The moment of fury of Dani Alves with Toto Salvio during the defeat of Pumas in the classic against America

Hugo Sánchez attacked Pumas for 6-0 against Barcelona: “It’s a nice shame”

Joan Gamper Trophy: this was Barcelona’s emotional tribute to Dani Alves