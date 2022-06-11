Álvaro Morales exploded against the production of ESPN during a live program

Álvaro Morales requested the dismissal of an ESPN producer (Photo: Instagram/@alvaritomorales)

One of the features of the programs ESPN is the controversy, the panelists usually have incendiary debates around the issues on the sports agenda. Alvaro Morales is one of the figures that meets the profile of controversial commentator.

On this occasion his incendiary comment was directed at the production of Spicy Soccer for an action carried out by the cameramen and show producers. During the evening broadcast of the sports program, the Sorcerer questioned the ethics of his work team because they chose a video for a comedy segment, whiche for the view of Álvaro Morales should not have been shown.

The segment called Spicy in the nets the producers chose a video that circulated on social networks in which you can see two minors playing with a big ballin the development of the video it was observed how the ball hit a girl in the face and threw her to the ground. The scene was shocking because the girl’s head bent completely backwards.

When Álvaro Morales saw the recording, instead of continuing with the fun segment and laughing at the event, got upset with the producers by the type of video they chose to expose. Despite the show was still livethe controversial sports driver asked for the departure of the person in charge who approved that video for the section Spicy in the nets.

“Why do we put this, production?!, what’s so funny?”

They were the words with which he showed his disagreement with the event; because Álvaro was not alone in the evening broadcast of the program, his argument was supported by Hector Huerta y Jorge Pietrasantawho were also bothered by the recording in which the minor was injured for the ball hit.

Although the other sports analysts limited themselves to saying “don’t be like that please” and “it’s extremely dangerous, they can break the neck of the blow”Álvaro Morales was not satisfied with the reproach and without hesitation demanded the dismissal of the person in charge who thought the recording would be laughable.

“You have to ask for the head of whoever approved this video”

Without major claims, the program continued its course and the following sections of the program followed in which the panelists discussed the possible signing of Orbelín Pineda with Chivas and the rumors that surround the sales market for the 2022 Opening of the MX League.

Since José Ramón Fernández boasted of being the Eagles’ top criticcountless people have tried the same role from various positions. Alvaro Morales is one of those who has positioned himself in the panel of ESPN in recent years. However, his personality has been uncomfortable for his colleagues like Jorge Pietrasanta.

During the intervention of Stone on the podcast from the network, condemned its controversial features. He even confessed to feeling overwhelmed by his interventions, although outside the microphones they have maintained a tolerable relationship.

“His character is sour. I don’t like Álvaro so badly, I can tell you that I like Alvarito, but the character of Álvaro Morales is hateful and disgusting”, declared the narrator.

The character embodied by Morales in ESPN It enjoyed greater excitement the day before where Cruz Azul and Águilas del América positioned themselves as the favorites to win the title of the 2018 Opening tournament.

