Álvaro Morales, Joserra and Faitelson blew up Chivas after another defeat: “Without honor, mediocre”

Álvaro Morales, Joserra and Faitelson blew up Chivas after seven days without winning: “Without honor, mediocre” (Photos: Instagram/@alvaritomorales, ESPN, Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

After almost half of the Opening 2022 elapsed, the classification of the Liga MX has the two winningest teams in history submerged at the bottom of the table. America and Chivas They are penultimate and antepenultimate in the table and thus confirmed the terrible moment that both teams are experiencing.

A little more serious what he lives Guadalajarasince it has two more games than the Eagles and who this Friday lost 2-1 against Mazatlan in Sinaloan territory.

The group led by Richard Chain It literally hit rock bottom in the port of Mazatlan with the score of a former Atletico soccer player and caused a sea of ​​negative reactions against the institution, players and of course results.

How could it be otherwise, those who commanded these criticisms were three of the most popular characters on Mexican sports television: Jose Ramon Fernandez, David Faitelson y Alvaro Moraleswho threw themselves with everything towards him Herd.

Probably the most active of all was Alvaro Moraleswho throughout the game was bothering the Guadalajara fans and who, once the defeat was sentenced, did not come down from “mediocre” to the team and the fans themselves.

“Going to Chivas, synonymous with mediocrity”, expressed the analyst, later arguing that Chivas fans are also responsible for the bad moment of the team.

“The Chillahermanos have what they deserve. For not demanding anything. Other hobbies would have already asked for changes. Well, isn’t that 40 million?

All this preceded by a mocking laugh shared through their social networks, where he described the new rojiblanca defeat and stated that, even with a “gifted” penalty, they had not been able to beat Mazatlán: “They are a shame, they are worthless…”, he detailed.

David Faitelson also launched himself against the Cadena team, whom he pointed out as the main person responsible for the red and white crisis (Photo: Youtube/Fino Boxing)

David Faitelson He also launched himself against the Cadena team, whom he pointed out as the main person responsible for the rojiblanca crisis and even proposed to Ricardo Ferretti as a mandatory substitute in the technical direction of the institution.

“Chivas is a disaster…”, he wrote while the game was still in dispute, after the image presented by the 11-time Mexican soccer champion team.

“Ricardo Cadena is leaving… And…? What is the solution for such mediocre Chivas? ”, He asked his followers and then gave his own answer, which he only needed to mention Ricardo Peláez to act quickly.

“There is Ricardo Ferretti… tuka it can give this team another physiognomy and competitive sense… It is the only viable solution in these depressing Chivas…”

José Ramón Fernández revealed that they betrayed him on TV Azteca (Capture YouTube ESPN)

The last to react was the leader of ESPN Mexico, Jose Ramon Fernandezwho with a single tweet hinted at his disappointment and surprise at seeing Guadalajara submerged at the bottom of the table:

“Days after this comment, I continue to be negatively surprised by the performance of Chivas. Chivas does not beat anyone. Chivas sin honor”

In this way they closed the sea of ​​​​criticism around the Guadalajara team, but they were not the only ones to express themselves in this way about the team they command Ricardo Pelaezwell Andre Marin, David Medrano it is included Alan Pulido They reacted in networks to the crisis that Chivas is experiencing.

After seven games of Opening 2022Cadena has achieved five draws and two defeats at the head of the Jalisco team, for which his name has been harshly questioned and an exit from the team is expected due to poor results.

