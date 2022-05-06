Álvaro Morales teases Pumas for “embarrassing” Mexican soccer

the journey of Pumas until the end of the CONCACAF Champions League was surrounded by the disapproval of several of his critics, among whom he always stood out Alvaro Moralesthe commentator of ESPN and one of the most viral detractors of the auriazul team at the moment.

Alvaritoas he is known in social networks, threw himself with everything towards the group led by Andres Lilliniespecially during and after the grand finale of the Concachampionswhich they lost by a global score of 5-2 against Seattle Sounders, with a win included in the Lumen Field stadium.

Although their criticism dates back to the beginning of their participation, they grew substantially when they defeated Blue Cross in the semifinals, but the moment Morales went completely viral was when made fun of Pumas after suffering a draw in the last minute of the first legat which point he even uploaded a video in which he imitated a cat.

In the same way, the mockery in writing was immediate on the part of the sports communicator, who published eight photographs in one day through your account Instagram to continue his contempt and anger towards Pumas.

“One time was not enough. The cougars allow the #LigaMX not to go to the Club World Cup again. Cougars, you’re not just a lie: you’re a disgrace!”

Pumas tied the first leg of the Concachampions final 2-2 in University Cityafter the American team scored two goals in the 77th and 99th minutes, both from the penalty spot, for which, in addition to disturbing their fans, they provoked rejection and ridicule from Morales, since it was the moment in which He uploaded his controversial video.

The television presenter even sent a message to the fans of the University Clubasking them to apologize to the MX League for losing a continental final against a team from the United States, since they had not won the trophy since 1998.

“The #LIGAMX has built so much, for #Pumas to spoil our #hegemony.”

Accompanying his criticism were some illustrations spread by Álvaro himself, who decided to create a kind of memeswith another warning symbol, against the presence of Pumas in a final, for which he even warned that there was no way they would win the series.

“Mr. Lillini, were you saying?”

“The only ones who allowed another League to go to the #WorldClubs, the #Pumas, will allow the #MLS to go today.”

In this way, the analyst ESPN It hit the Pedregal team hard, as they broke a streak of 16 consecutive Concacaf titles for Mexican teams.

The last time a non-Mexican team won a final of Concachampions was in 2005, the year in which the Saprissa of Costa Rica, precisely against Pumasso the auriazul team left with the pressure of not repeating history.

With this result, Seattle was proclaimed as the first team of the MLS who manages to win the trophy Concacafsince the league with this format and organization started from 1997.

