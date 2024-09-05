Alvin Bragg: Manhattan DA’s Financial Profile in 2024

Alvin Bragg Jr. is a name that has become increasingly familiar in American legal and political circles. As the first African American to serve as Manhattan District Attorney, Bragg has quickly established himself as a trailblazing prosecutor unafraid to take on high-profile cases.

His background as a Harlem native and his commitment to criminal justice reform have shaped his approach to the role, making him a unique and influential figure in New York’s legal landscape.

Who is Alvin Bragg?

Alvin Leonard Bragg Jr. was born on October 21, 1973, in Harlem, New York City. Growing up in this historic neighborhood, Bragg was exposed to both the vibrant culture of the area and the challenges faced by many of its residents.

His experiences as a young Black man in Harlem, including several encounters with law enforcement, would shape his worldview and career path.

Bragg showed promise early on, attending the prestigious Trinity School before Harvard College.

There, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in 1995, majoring in government. His academic success continued at Harvard Law School, where he received his Juris Doctor in 1999.

Attribute Details Full Name Alvin Leonard Bragg Jr. Birth Date October 21, 1973 Birthplace Harlem, New York City, USA Age (as of 2024) 50 years Height Average height (not widely publicized) Occupation Manhattan District Attorney

Personal Life and Relationships

While Bragg’s professional life often takes center stage, he has managed to maintain a strong family life alongside his career.

In 2003, he married Jamila Marie Ponton, and the couple had two children together. Bragg’s family life reflects his deep roots in the Harlem community – he still attends the Abyssinian Baptist Church, where he once taught Sunday School.

Friends and colleagues describe Bragg as a thoughtful and caring individual. His longtime friend Anurima Bhargava, who has known him since their undergraduate days at Harvard, paints a picture of a man who remains deeply connected to his friends and community despite his high-profile position.

She recalls how Bragg tries to show up for essential moments in his friends’ lives, even if only for a brief time.

Professional Career

Bragg’s legal career has been marked by a steady rise through the ranks of public service and a focus on civil rights and criminal justice reform.

After law school, he clerked for Judge Robert P. Patterson Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He then joined the Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello law firm, where he worked on white-collar fraud and civil rights cases.

In 2003, Bragg joined the New York Attorney General’s office under Eliot Spitzer. He later became the chief of litigation and investigations for the New York City Council and, in 2009, became the assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

A significant milestone in Bragg’s career came in 2017 when he was appointed Chief Deputy Attorney General of New York by then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

In this role, Bragg oversaw the criminal justice and social justice divisions and handled high-profile cases, including lawsuits against the Donald J. Trump Foundation and Harvey Weinstein.

After leaving this position in December 2018, Bragg became a professor at the New York Law School, where he co-directed the Racial Justice Project.

Throughout his career, he has also been involved with various civil rights organizations, serving on the board of directors for The Legal Aid Society and representing families in civil litigation against New York City, including those of Eric Garner and Ramarley Graham.

In 2021, Bragg made history by becoming the first African American elected as Manhattan District Attorney.

Since taking office, he has pursued a reform-minded agenda while prosecuting several high-profile cases, including the Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump.

Age and Physique

Born in 1973, Alvin Bragg is 50 years old (as of 2024). While specific details about his physical appearance are not widely publicized, photos show him to be a man of average height with a professional, well-groomed appearance befitting his role as District Attorney.

Net Worth and Salary

Bragg’s salary is a matter of public record as a public servant. As Manhattan District Attorney, his annual salary is reported to be around $190,000. However, specific details about his net worth are not publicly available.

It’s worth noting that prior to becoming District Attorney, Bragg likely earned substantial salaries as a federal prosecutor and in private practice, which may have contributed to his overall financial picture.

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) Not publicly available Annual Salary Approximately $190,000 Previous Earnings Substantial salaries in federal and private practice

Company Details and Investments

Bragg must disclose certain financial information as a public official, but details about his personal investments or business holdings are not widely publicized. His career has been primarily focused on public service and academia rather than private sector ventures. There is no publicly available information on Bragg’s significant real estate investments or business ownership.

Investment and Funding

As district Attorney, Bragg oversees a budget of over $200 million for the Manhattan DA’s office. This funding comes from public sources and supports the office’s operations, including staffing, investigations, and prosecutions.

Bragg has advocated for increased funding for specific initiatives, such as programs aimed at reducing gun violence and supporting alternatives to incarceration.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

As a public official, Alvin Bragg’s office can be contacted through official channels. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has a website (manhattanda.org) that provides contact information for general inquiries.

However, Bragg maintains a relatively low personal profile on social media. He does not appear to have public personal accounts on platforms like Twitter or Facebook, likely due to the sensitive nature of his work and the need to maintain professional boundaries.

Platform Details Official Website manhattanda.org Social Media No public personal accounts maintain a low profile on social media

Conclusion

Alvin Bragg’s journey from a young man in Harlem to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is a testament to his dedication, intelligence, and commitment to public service.

His unique background and experiences have shaped his approach to criminal justice, leading him to pursue reforms while also taking on some of the most high-profile cases in New York City.

As he continues in his role, Bragg remains a figure of significant interest and importance in the legal and political landscape of New York and beyond.