Alwar Gangrape: Four gang-rape convicts sentenced to life in front of husband in Alwar

Alwar Gangrape: In April last year in Alwar district of Rajasthan, the court sentenced the accused of life rape to a woman. A local court in Alwar has sentenced an accused who went viral by making a video clip of the incident and sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment under the Information Technology Act. Also Read – Another child of Hathras was raped: the cousin was raped, the girl died during treatment

The court sentenced Hansraj Gurjar, Ashok Gurjar, Chhotalal Gurjar and Indraj Gurjar, accused in gangrape, to life imprisonment under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code. The victim’s lawyer said that the accused Hansraj, who repeatedly raped the victim, has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death. Also Read – Gold and other valuables worth Rs 6.62 crore seized from Hyderabad Airport

Let us tell you that on April 26 last year at Thanagaji bypass of Alwar, there was a gang rape incident with a married woman in front of her husband. In this case, Mukesh Gurjar has been sentenced to five years under the Information and Industrial Act. The court has given the punishment of economic punishment under various sections, the amount of which will be given to the victim. Also Read – Baran Gang Rape Case: CM Gehlot’s challenge – BJP leaders go there and find the reality

(input language)