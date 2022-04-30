Always Ready and Deportivo Cali tied 2-2: how Boca Juniors was in the Group and what it needs to stay alive in the Copa Libertadores

After the hard fall against Corinthians, Boca Juniors was very committed in the Copa Libertadores. After three dates, the Argentine team adds three points, product of the victory at home against Always Ready. However, the defeat in his debut against Deportivo Cali in Colombia and the latter in Brazil placed him in an uncomfortable situation and in which he should have paid attention to the other result of his zone which was played late on Thursday.

In the stadium Hernando Siles, Always Ready and Deportivo Cali starred in an entertaining match that ended tied 2-2. The Bolivians started ahead with goals from Marcos Riquelmecriminal, and Juan Carlos Arce at 35 and 42 minutes of the first half. But the cast of coffee discounted, also from a penalty, with Kevin Velasco in the fifth minute of addition of that stage. And at the beginning of the complement he equalized through the Argentine Guillermo Burdisso (9′).

First, this result was the one that most benefited Boca Juniors, since although he is last, he is only one point behind his two top scorers. The table of Group E stayed with Corinthians pointer with 6 (+1), Deportivo Cali 4 (+1), Always Ready 4 (0) and the Xeneize 3 (-two). Why did this score help the Argentine team? Because it allows him on the next date as a visitor to “recover” some of the points lost against a direct rival like the Bolivian team.

Despite the last defeat against Corinthians in San Pablo, Boca Juniors benefited from the tie between Always Ready and Deportivo Cali for the third date of the Copa Libertadores (Reuters)

Needless to say that Boca Juniors depends on itself and by winning the remaining three matches it will qualify for the round of 16 with 12 unitswithout depending on another result. However, the next game will be a very hard duel because it will in the height of La Pazwhere on paper the Always Ready has more chances of keeping the three points.

For this reason, if tonight the Bolivian team beat Deportivo Cali They were going to be very well profiled by beating next Wednesday against Xeneize, since it would add nine points and with a pending duel. This without a doubt It would have forced the Argentine team even more to go in search of the three points as a visitorya that if impataban iban next being three units.

But luckily for Boca Juniors this did not happen and now Sebastián Battaglia’s team must, at least, get a point in La Paz to continue to a unit of your direct rival. Then, they will have to seek to add three to three in the last two games that will be at home in the Bombonera against Corinthians (may 17th) y Deportivo Cali (May 26). In this way, you can get your ticket to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores without depending on other results. Needless to say, if he wins in Bolivia it will be even more beneficial and he could even go from last to finishing first in his group.

POSITIONS:

FIXTURE OF GROUP E:

DATE 4

Wednesday May 4

21hs. Deportivo Cali vs. Corinthians

21hs. Always Ready vs. Boca Juniors

DATE 5

Tuesday May 17

21:30hs. Boca Juniors vs. Corinthians

Thursday May 19

23hs. Deportivo Cali vs. Always Ready

DATE 6

Thursday May 26

9:00 p.m. Boca Juniors vs. Deportivo Cali

21hs. Corinthians vs. Always Ready