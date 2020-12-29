Aly & AJ Drop Explicit ‘Potential Breakup Track’ After TikTok Trend

2021 could also be a couple of days away, however Aly & AJ simply introduced again the 2000s.

The sister duo launched a brand new model of their 2007 hit observe “Potential Breakup Track” on Tuesday, spicing it up with new specific lyrics. The initially clear music has undergone a revision, bringing the curse counter to 2 “fucks” and one “shit.”

The music’s opening verse, which went viral on TikTok this yr, now contains the road, “Apart from the very fact it was my birthday, my fuckin’ birthday.” The unique recording used “silly” rather than the expletive. Different modifications embody switching “stuff” with “shit” and “bust up” with “fuck up.” Apart from these modifications, the lyrics stay untouched, although the sisters’ new vocals add additional novelty to the 2020 model.

The TikTok development related to “Potential Breakup Track” led to the creation of about two million movies, with the 2 hottest posts accumulating over 10 million likes every. A lot of the TikToks function customers deliberately lip-syncing the music out of sync utilizing completely different areas or pictures.

The music’s reputation on TikTok seemingly inspired the duo to remaster the music, because the sisters posted their very own tackle the video development of their very first submit on the official Aly & AJ account. Although they’re persevering with to make new music, the sister singers have additionally leaned into the nostalgia that boosted “Potential Breakup Track” to a stage of recognition unseen because it graced the Billboard Scorching 100 over a decade in the past.

@alyandaj it took too lengthy, it took too lengthy, it took too lengthy for us to Tik Tok #potentialbreakup #potentialbreakupsong #alyandaj #newalbumcomingsoon ♬ Potential Breakup Track – Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ took a break from music after the 2007 album “Insomniatic,” which included “Potential Breakup Track. However in 2017 they launched “Take Me” as a single, persevering with to drop new songs and tasks every year since. This yr, the sisters launched a compilation entitled “We Don’t Cease” and likewise dropped a brand new music in December.