Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani And Others Cheer As #DisHul Fireplace Up Their Reception Celebration With A Romantic Efficiency

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar obtained married at the moment. It was once a dreamy marriage ceremony rite where the bride and bridegroom gave the impression no less than a royal couple. Disha Parmar was once each and every inch a Rajasthani bride in her crimson lehenga with Kundan jewellery. Rahul Vaidya was once wearing a white sherwani. We moreover spotted Aly Goni in an ivory coloured sherwani as a groomsman. Now, the couple is having a reception instance at the similar venue as their marriage ceremony rite. Disha Parmar is noticed in a shocking shimmery silver saree while Rahul Vaidya turns out dapper in a white suite. Once all over again the couple has set the internet on hearth with their photos. We moreover found out various motion pictures on the net where Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are noticed acting a romantic dance. Moreover Be told – Rahul Vaidya stocks how Aly Goni attempted to hide his sneakers from Disha Parmar’s pals on the other hand his cousin betrayed him

We moreover see them taking part in some pretty couple video video games. In a single different video, we see Rahul and Disha’s access at the reception instance. Inside the video, previous than Rahul-Disha enters, we see Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni walking hand-in-hand. Aly Goni is noticed in a classy kurta while Jasmin Bhasin wore a shocking blue lehenga choli. Rahul Vaidya’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen have been moreover noticed at the reception instance. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s cake cutting video has moreover long gone viral on the net. Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala have been moreover spotted at the instance. Mika Singh and veteran singer, Suresh Wadkar moreover attended Rahul-Disha’s special day. Nevertheless, we couldn’t uncover Arshi Khan in any of the flicks. MS Dhoni and his partner, Sakshi have been moreover alleged to be at the marriage ceremony rite on the other hand we couldn’t uncover any in their photos as effectively. Take a look at the pictures proper right here: Moreover Be told – Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar marriage ceremony rite: From the exchange of rings and varmala to Aly Goni pronouncing, ‘hum joote chori hone nahi denge’ – the DISHUL marriage ceremony rite is all problems stress-free and romantic

Aren’t they photos dreamy? Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s marriage ceremony rite turns out no less than a gorgeous Bollywood film. Congratulations to the newlyweds! Moreover Be told – Sussanne Khan’s latest pic gets a thumbs up from Hrithik Roshan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni’s brother Aly Goni

