Alzheimer: identified biological traits to better understand the spread and resistance to the disease

In a recent study just published in The Journal of Neurosciencea large team of specialists concluded that the neurons in an area of brain responsible for the memory (known as the entorhinal cortex) were significantly larger in the SuperAgers compared to their peers and personas 20 to 30 years plus youths. The Super Aging Research Program of the Northwestern University at Chicago studies unique people known as SuperAgers. Is about over 80 years of age who show exceptional memory at least as good as people 20-30 years younger than them.

The lead author of the research, Tamar Gefen, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said, “The remarkable observation that SuperAgers showed larger neurons than their younger peers may imply that the large cells were present from birth.” and are structurally maintained throughout their lives. We conclude that larger neurons are a biological signature of the SuperAging trajectory.”

This study was the first to show that these people have a unique biological signature which involves larger and healthier neurons. “To understand how and why individuals may be resistant to developing Alzheimer’s disease, it is important to closely investigate the postmortem brains of SuperAgers. What makes the brains of these individuals unique? How can we take advantage of its biological traits to help the elderly avoid Alzheimer’s disease? These are some of the questions that we ask ourselves in this working group,” Gefen said.

Scientists studied the entorhinal cortex because it controls memory and is one of the first places Alzheimer’s disease strikes. Alzheimer. This cortex consists of six layers of neurons grouped one on top of the other. II, in particular, receives input from other memory centers and is a very specific and crucial center along the brain’s memory circuitry.

In the study, the researchers show that SuperAgers, who donate their brains for research, have larger, healthier neurons in layer II of the entorhinal cortex. They also showed that these large layer II neurons were spared the formation of tau tangles, which cause Alzheimer’s. For the study, the brains of 6 SuperAgers, 7 cognitively average older people, 7 young people, and 5 people with early stages of Alzheimer’s disease were examined.

They then measured the size of neurons in layer II of the entorhinal cortex (compared to layers III and V). “In this study, we show that in Alzheimer’s disease, neuronal shrinkage (atrophy) appears to be a characteristic marker of the disease. We suspect that this process is a function of tau tangle formation in affected cells leading to a poor memory capacity in old age. Identifying this contributing factor is crucial for early identification of Alzheimer’s disease, monitoring its course, and guiding treatment.” Gefen stated.

To understand how and why neuronal integrity is preserved in SuperAgers, Gefen wants to focus on probing the cellular environment. What are the chemical, metabolic or genetic characteristics of these cells that make them resistant. He also plans to investigate other centers along the brain’s memory circuitry to better understand disease spread or resistance.

The rest of the scientists participating in the research are Caren Nassif, Allegra Kawles, Ivan Ayala, Grace Minogue, Nathan P. Gill, Robert A. Shepard, Antonia Zouridakis, Rachel Keszycki, Hui Zhang, Qinwen Mao, Margaret E. Flanagan, Eileen H. Bigio, M. Marcel Mesulam and Changiz Geula.

