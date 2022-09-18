Alzheimer’s risk increases in older adults who had COVID-19

The factors involved in the development of Alzheimer’s are not well understood, but two elements that are considered important are previous infections, especially viral ones, and inflammation (Getty)

A possible infectious cause behind Alzheimer’s disease has been postulated for decades, and despite evidence supporting this theory, its acceptance remains controversial.

The increased risk of COVID-19 in people with Alzheimer’s disease and the recent recognition of long-lasting neurological sequelae after SARS-CoV2 infection that partly reflect inflammatory processes, key to the neuropathology of Alzheimer’s disease, suggest relationship between the two conditions.

However, the type of association between COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s disease was unclear until now. A new study from researchers at the Case Western Reserve University, USAwhich was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, the scientists noted that older adults are at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia (Getty Images)

The study looked at the electronic health records of 6.2 million patients, aged 65 years or older, who received medical treatment between February 2020 and May 2021. Participants did not have a previous diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. More than 400,000 patients were in the COVID-19 study group, while 5.8 million were in the study group without infection.

According to the researchers, the patients who developed the COVID-19 infection had 50% to 80% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those who had not been infected with SARS-CoV-2. The study showed that women over the age of 85 had the highest risk.

What happened first?

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking and social skills (photo: Metropolitan Polyclinic)

The researchers said there was not enough evidence to determine whether COVID-19 caused Alzheimer’s or whether the virus accelerated its development.

“The factors involved in the development of Alzheimer’s disease are not well understood, but two elements that are considered important are previous infections, especially viral ones, and inflammation”, explained Pamela Davis, research professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and co-author of the study. She also noted that this could mean a substantial surge in Alzheimer’s disease patients, which could put more pressure on already overburdened long-term care facilities.

In a previous study, Case Western researchers had already found that people with dementia were twice as likely to contract COVID-19.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa)

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms that affect thememory, thinking, and social skills and that are serious enough to interfere with daily life. It is not a specific disease, but there are several diseases that can cause dementia.

In patients with dementia there is evidence of a deterioration in cognitive function beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging. It results from a variety of diseases and injuries that primarily or secondarily affect the brain.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. It is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all pathologies and one of the leading causes of disability and dependency among older people worldwide.

The study looked at the electronic health records of 6.2 million patients, ages 65 and older, who received medical treatment between February 2020 and May 2021 (Getty)

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide and there are almost 10 million new cases each year.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a serious and challenging disease, and we thought we had turned the tide by reducing general risk factors such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle,” Davis continued.

“At this stage of the pandemic, many people have had COVID and the long-term consequences are still emerging. It is important to continue to monitor the impact of this disease on future disability. Our findings require further investigation to understand the underlying mechanisms and for ongoing surveillance of the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on Alzheimer’s disease,” the researchers concluded.

