A&M Records Executive Who Worked With Sting Was 81 – Variety

Bob Garcia, former director of artist relations at A&M Records and West Coast president of the Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, died of pure causes at his house in Tujunga, Calif. on April 26. It was per week earlier than his 82nd birthday.

After serving within the U.S. Military within the mid-1960s, Garcia moved to Los Angeles, working as a journalist within the vogue trade, after which a author and editors for underground newspaper Open Metropolis. Concurrently, he wrote criticism concerning the rock music scene; together with critiques of Pink Floyd, Tim Buckley, Phil Ochs, the Fugs and the Moms of Invention.

Garcia’s writing caught the eye of A&M Records, which he joined as a biography author in 1968. His topics included Joe Cocker, Procol Harum, Cat Stevens, Murray Head and Jimmy Cliff as A&M began to construct its vital rock music roster. Garcia was rapidly promoted to director of publicity; in that function, he created their artist relations departments and developed the school consultant program.

Garcia was promoted to director of artist relations, a publish that he held all through his tenure at A&M. His capacity to translate artists’ wants helped solidify A&M’s artist-friendly status. In a few years on the highway, Garcia developed long-standing relationships with many musicians, together with Joe Cocker, The Police, Squeeze, Joe Jackson, Amy Grant, LTD and Jeffrey Osborne.

After leaving A&M in 1997, Garcia began his personal music consultancy, Shedding Canine LLC (named after the Nice Pyrennes’ canines he cherished). On this function, he served as an advisor and guide to many artists and entities, together with Michael Kamen, Neil Younger, Girl Gaga, One Republic, and Blake Shelton, amongst others.

Herb Alpert, co-founder of A&M Records, mentioned, “Bob Garcia labored at A&M Records for a few years and with out exception, was appreciated by all. Artists and workers admired his quirkiness and unique character that didn’t change with the instances. I personally appreciated his eager observations on music, and life as he noticed it. I cherished Bob.”

Pictured (from left): Sting, BMI govt Doreen Ringer Ross and Bob Garcia

Chris Hunter / Courtesy of Doreen Ringer Ross

Sting, who was with A&M with the Police and as a solo artist, said, “Uncle Bob we used to name him. Uncle Bob was our concierge, our mentor, our protector, our confidante, and we have been at all times assured of a heat welcome there, laced with a liberal dose of his mordant wit. You might discuss movie, theatre, books and music with Bob and behind the humor of these twinkling eyes, you had a way that he’d seen and heard every part and but, like a real sage, had reserved judgement.

“He might be laconic and cryptic simply as he might be compassionate and fulsome, however at all times equally amused by each the blandishments and trials of ‘the life,’ and nothing appeared to faze him. He was, and to me nonetheless is, the presiding spirit of that magical lot on La Brea. He’ll at all times be there for me, as he was in life.”

Singer-songwriter Amy Grant added, “Bob Garcia was an enormous a part of the A&M Records neighborhood that I treasured. Bob shared a love of music and creativity that trickled right down to me as an artist and I’m eternally grateful. He was quirky,heat and at all times fascinating. He shall be tremendously missed by so many people.”

Born Could 3, 1938 in Windfall, RI, Garcia spent his childhood between Windfall, Greenwich CT, New York Metropolis after which Los Angeles. In his early teenagers, he sang with the New York Metropolis Middle Opera and the Metropolitan Opera. He graduated from Indiana U. with a level in journalism and obtained his masters in communications from Columbia.

Within the mid-1960s, Garcia enlisted within the U.S. Military and spent 2-1/2 years as a part of the Put up Decide Advocate Basic (JAG) Court docket and was stationed in Germany, the Philippines and Vietnam. His hobbies and passions included music, films, literature, the outside, the Recording Academy and the Nice Pyreness canine rescue in Devore.

In lieu of flowers, survivors counsel donations to MusiCares in Garcia’s identify. Moreover, his newest rescue, Perseus, is within the care of the Nice Pyrenees Assn. of Southern California and is in search of a brand new house. To seek out out extra or to contribute to Perseus’ care, please go to www.GreatPyrRescue.org.

A Celebration of Life shall be introduced at a later date.

