Amanda Seyfried on Her Oscar Nom and Wanting to Play Glinda In Wicked

For “Mank” star Amanda Seyfried, she retains her cellphone on silent and turns off all her notifications, so when she obtained an Oscar nomination for finest supporting actress as Marion Davies within the David Fincher movie, her publicist referred to as her mom and woke her up with the excellent news.

“It’s good to speak about one thing you care about and you’re happy with,” Seyfried tells Selection’s Awards Circuit podcast. “And it’s an individual that existed, and we received to re reshape her legacy.” Hear beneath!

In this week’s episode, Seyfried talks about working with David Fincher on his previous Hollywood examination of one of many biggest movies ever made, “Citizen Kane.” She additionally solely shares with Selection that she has despatched in her recording of “Fashionable” from the hit musical “Wicked,” which is being helmed by Common Footage and “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu. Wanting to play the position of the Good Witch Glinda, she additionally talks about driving round Los Angeles with “Les Misérables” star Samantha Barks, her private selection for Elphaba, and singing “For Good.”

Additionally on this version, we sit down with Thomas Vinterberg, the shock Oscar-nominated director of “One other Spherical,” and how his Danish movie was probably the most private experiences of his life, confronted with adversity and tragedy.

Earlier than the interviews, the Awards Circuit roundtable discusses the winners of the Display Actors Guild Awards ceremony, and what it means for the Oscars race for finest actress (Viola Davis vs. the opposite 4?), supporting actress (is Maria Bakalova nonetheless within the race?) and the upcoming Emmy Awards (set to be dominated by “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso”).

Right here’s an excerpt from our Amanda Seyfried interview:

What roles do you end up attracted to today?

Seyfried: It modifications. It’s gotten somewhat extra particular, as I’ve gotten older. I would like to be within the palms of an amazing director. The script is clearly the place all of it begins, proper? It’s the premise of the entire challenge. It has to be fascinating, at the least to the purpose the place it is smart. I hate studying. I’m an audible individual and I do know throughout the first 10 pages of the script if it’s going to be one thing that I would like to be part of. And the older I get, the higher the roles are, which didn’t use to be true. Upon getting a child, you’re not the ingenue anymore. Now I get to play moms, who’re innately extra fascinating to me.

