Amanda Seyfried to Play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu Series ‘The Dropout’

Amanda Seyfried has signed on to play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu collection “The Dropout.”

Seyfried takes over the function from Kate McKinnon, whose exit from the venture was reported in February. The collection tells the story of Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who based medical testing start-up Theranos. She was lauded as a Steve Jobs for the following tech era. As soon as price billions of {dollars}, the parable crumbled when it was revealed that not one of the tech really labored, placing 1000’s of individuals’s well being in grave hazard.

Holmes’ rip-off was so profitable, that Theranos was at one time valued at nine-billion {dollars}, making her one of many richest ladies in the world. She was indicted by a federal jury in 2018, together with the previous Theranos chief working officer, on 9 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Seyfried will function a producer on “The Dropout” in addition to starring. Information of her casting additionally comes shortly after Seyfried obtained an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for her function in the David Fincher movie “Mank.” Her different function credit embody “Imply Women,” “Mamma Mia,” “Les Miserables,” and “Expensive John.” Seyfriend can be no stranger to tv, having starred in exhibits like “Large Love,” “Veronica Mars,” and the Showtime revival of “Twin Peaks.”

Elizabeth Meriwether will function showrunner and government producer on the collection, with Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson, and Taylor Dunn additionally government producing. It’s primarily based on the ABC Radio and ABC Information podcast about Holmes. Jarvis hosted the podcast, which was produced by Thompson and Dunn. twentieth Tv and Searchlight will function the studios.