Amandla Stenberg Cast in ‘Expensive Evan Hansen’ Movie

Amandla Stenberg is becoming a member of Common’s film adaptation of “Expensive Evan Hansen.” She is going to seem in an expanded position from the stage manufacturing as a highschool senior Alana, and she is going to carry out a music in the movie.

“Expensive Evan Hansen,” a Tony Award successful musical, opened on Broadway in 2016. The story follows a excessive schooler with social anxiousness who will get caught up in a lie after the household of a classmate who dedicated suicide errors certainly one of Hansen’s letters for his or her son’s suicide word.

Stenberg, whose credit embrace “The Hate U Give” and “The whole lot, The whole lot,” will painting Alana — a highschool senior whose cheery façade and social-media savvy masks a deeper loneliness and isolation, and whose response to the loss of life of a classmate ignites a motion.

The position has been expanded for the movie, with Stenberg singing a brand new unique music composed expressly for the movie. She is writing the music in collaboration with lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the present.

Common acquired the characteristic movie rights in late 2018 with Steven Levenson, who wrote the ebook for the stage musical, connected to jot down the script and Stephen Chbosky (“Surprise”) directing. Marc Platt (“La La Land”) and Adam Siegel will produce for his or her Common-based Marc Platt Productions.

Ben Platt, who originated the position and gained a Tony for his efficiency, has been anticipated to reprise the title position. He’s the son of Marc Platt. Kaitlyn Dever has been forged in the position of Zoe, who begins courting Hansen after he begins a relationship with the classmate’s household.

Common’s senior VP of manufacturing Sara Scott and director of improvement Lexi Barta will oversee manufacturing on behalf of the studio. Stenberg is represented by UTA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.