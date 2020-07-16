Amar Latif sails through on Celebrity MasterChef after impressing fans as first blind contestant

The first blind contestant to compete on Celebrity MasterChef Amar Latif sailed through final night time, making it to the subsequent spherical and impressing each judges and viewers alike.

Tv presenter Amar – who misplaced 95 per cent of his sight at 18 as a result of a genetic situation referred to as “retinas pigmentosa” – cooked for the present’s judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, earlier than becoming a member of London restaurant Mortimer Home’s bustling lunch service.

Viewers praised the present for together with Amar in its line-up, with one fan writing on Twitter, “So nice to see a disabled superstar on the present. I like cooking & cooking exhibits and I’m all the time considering of the way to make cooking extra accessible.”

“I’m in awe at Amar cooking on #celebritymasterchef,” one other viewer wrote on Twitter. “He can’t see and is cooking brilliantly!”

At Mortimer Home, Amar was beneath the watchful eye of head chef Lello Favuzzi, who helped to arrange some further instruments for Amar to assist him discover his cooking devices.

Amar beforehand spoke solely with RadioTimes.com about his choice to seem on the present, revealing that he initially stated to his agent, ‘”Inform them I’m blind and I can’t prepare dinner!”’

He continued, “They [MasterChef] supplied to assist me so I met up with them and informed them I couldn’t prepare dinner, however I by no means surrender.”

He later added, “I by no means see obstacles. I used to be an accountant when folks stated I couldn’t be an accountant. When folks informed me I couldn’t journey the world as an unbiased blind particular person, I made it occur by establishing the world’s first firm that enabled blind folks to get out on their very own. And clearly tv. So I believed, ‘Nice, let’s do it!’”

