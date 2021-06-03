Amarendra Dhari Singh Arrested: RJD industrialist MP Amarendra Dhari Singh arrested in fertilizer rip-off

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and Rajya Sabha member Amarendra Dhari Singh in reference to its cash laundering probe within the alleged fertilizer rip-off. Rajya Sabha MP Singh is an industrialist and he does the trade of uploading fertilizers. He has hundreds of acres of land in his local village. Additionally Learn – Covid-19: Lalu Yadav, who got here out of prison, interacted with RJD employees in an internet assembly

Officers mentioned on Thursday that the MP and businessman Singh has been arrested beneath sections of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case relates to an alleged fertilizer rip-off involving the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Restricted (IFFCO) and India Potash Restricted (IPL), by which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a corruption case remaining month.

It’s mentioned that Singh is the Senior Vice President of Jyoti Buying and selling Company, a company concerned on this case.