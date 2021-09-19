Amarinder Singh made critical allegations in opposition to Sidhu, BJP requested – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka why are you silent?

Punjab, Punjab Politics, Information Replace: Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Saturday introduced a scathing assault at the birthday celebration’s state president Navjot Singh Sidhu after he resigned as the manager minister in Punjab the day past and termed him as “anti-national, bad and outright calamity”. After this, in the course of intensified politics, BJP has requested the highest management query of Congress. BJP chief Prakash Javadekar stated, former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has made very critical allegations in opposition to Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu. He has referred to as them anti-national. BJP is looking a query to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that why are you silent?Additionally Learn – Rajasthan CM Gehlot said- Hope Amarinder Singh is not going to take any destructive step for Congress

Controversy over CM Ashok Gehlot's tweet of OSD amid political trends in Punjab, despatched resignation

BJP chief Prakash Javadekar stated, we call for that Congress must discuss in this. We wish to ask him whether or not the Congress birthday celebration will take any motion after taking cognizance of those critical allegations.

Senior Congress chief Amarinder Singh had termed the birthday celebration’s state president Navjot Singh Sidhu as “anti-national, bad, volatile, incompetent” or even a risk to the safety of the state and the rustic. He had stated that he would now not settle for Sidhu as the following leader minister or because the face of the birthday celebration within the upcoming meeting elections. Amarinder Singh stated that he would strongly oppose any transfer to make the Punjab Congress president the manager minister of the state. He stated that there was once no query of supporting the state Congress president. He alleged that he (Sidhu) has “obviously sided with Pakistan and is a risk and calamity to Punjab and the rustic”.

Singh had hit out at Sidhu for his closeness with the Pakistan management, announcing, “I will not permit this type of particular person to wreck us. I can proceed to combat on dangerous problems for the state and its other people. Captain Amarinder had stated, “We have now all observed Sidhu hugging Imran Khan (Pakistan Top Minister) and Basic Bajwa (Pak Military Leader) and praising the Top Minister of Pakistan on the inauguration of the Kartarpur Hall, whilst at the border. Each day our jawans had been being killed.”

He was once it appears relating to Sidhu attending the swearing-in rite of Imran Khan. Amarinder identified that he had obviously requested Sidhu now not to take action. He had stated, “The Punjab executive method the safety of India and if Sidhu is made the face of the Congress for the put up of leader minister, I can protest with all my would possibly.” Singh had stated that Sidhu can by no means be a just right chief for Punjab. He stated, “She is a whole crisis. When he was once a minister in Punjab, he may just now not run a ministry, now how can he run the entire of Punjab? I do know they do not have the facility.”

The Congress chief dominated out the opportunity of quitting politics, announcing he had an overly sturdy will as a soldier and could be energetic within the upcoming meeting elections in Punjab. Singh claimed that he himself had requested his supporters to wait the Congress Legislature Celebration assembly and the presence of a lot of MLAs in any assembly didn’t imply that they had been supporting Sidhu.

Rejecting the claims of the central management of dropping the arrogance of the MLAs, Singh termed them as “unnecessary” excuses and stated that it isn’t conceivable to stay the entire MLAs satisfied. He stated, “Per week in the past, I had despatched an inventory of 63 MLAs to Sonia Gandhi, who’re supporting me. Describing it as an insult to being pressured to step down on this manner, Singh had stated, “Even these days I’ve now not been knowledgeable in regards to the Congress Legislature Celebration assembly despite the fact that I’m the chief. The best way everybody was once referred to as at evening and instructed in regards to the assembly, it’s transparent that they sought after to take away me from the manager minister’s put up. Singh had stated that even after the trade within the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, he didn’t be expecting to be humiliated in this type of manner on account of his proximity to Sonia Gandhi and her youngsters.