Amarinder Singh met Sonia Gandhi amidst infighting in Punjab Congress, said- ‘no matter resolution the top command takes will probably be authorised’

Congress's Punjab (Punjab Congress) Amid the continued efforts to quell discord within the unit, Leader Minister Amarinder (Amarinder Singh) Singh on Tuesday met birthday celebration president Sonia Gandhi. (Sonia Gandhi) met with. After the assembly, Amarinder Singh acknowledged that no matter resolution Congress leader Sonia Gandhi takes, it is going to be applicable to her. It's believed that all the way through the assembly of Sonia Gandhi and Amarinder, the system to take away discord in Punjab Pradesh Congress has been mentioned. That is the primary assembly of Amarinder Singh with the Congress top command after the disaster began within the state Congress.

Congress assets say the birthday celebration top command is attempting to defuse the birthday celebration in Punjab with a system of first rate standing for each Leader Minister Amarinder Singh and previous minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and unite the birthday celebration forward of the meeting elections to be held a couple of months later. Has been doing.

Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had an extended assembly with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and birthday celebration basic secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday. Resources acknowledged that during those conferences, efforts had been made by way of the Congress top command to steer Sidhu by way of providing him a good place within the birthday celebration or organisation. In line with assets, attention is occurring to offer Sidhu crucial accountability within the group. There could also be an possibility of constructing the President of the State Congress Committee, even if it's also mentioned that Amarinder Singh isn't in want of delivering the command of the State Congress to his opponent.

The Congress top command had not too long ago constituted a three-member committee headed by way of Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to handle the disaster of its Punjab unit. This committee held discussions with Amarinder Singh and greater than 100 MLAs, MPs and leaders of the State Congress. Congress basic secretary and state in-charge Harish Rawat had acknowledged not too long ago that every one problems in Punjab could be resolved by way of July 8-10.

In line with assets, a couple of days in the past, throughout the committee, the Leader Minister used to be requested by way of the top command to arrange a framework for the 18 problems on which the state executive has to do so. Those come with the problem of motion in opposition to the land and shipping mafia and the ones focused on sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. In contemporary weeks, Sidhu and a few different Punjab Congress leaders have opened a entrance in opposition to Leader Minister Amarinder Singh on quite a lot of problems, together with electrical energy.

Sidhu says that until now no motion has been taken within the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and efficient steps have now not been taken to curb corruption.

