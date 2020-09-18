Amarinder Singh said – Agriculture Bill is part of the conspiracy of ‘kill farmers, kill Punjab’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday strongly criticized the bills related to agrarian reform and said that they want to impose it on the nation under the conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government, ‘Kisan karo, Punjab karo’. Inaugurating the ‘Kisan Mela’ of Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, the Chief Minister said, “I do not know what hostility the BJP and Akalis have with Punjab and why they want to ruin us.” Also Read – Farmers Bill: PM Modi’s sarcasm on opposition- Farmer is watching everything, who are these middlemen …

According to a release issued by the government here, farmers, representatives of farmers and other stakeholders took part in the inauguration of the fair through digital medium. Singh again warned that the bills will add resentment to the people of the border areas and Pakistan can take advantage of this. Singh said that this anti-farmer move will spoil the atmosphere in Punjab. He said that Delhi should reconsider the issue. He said that the sacrifices that the farmers of Punjab have made in making India self-sufficient in the matter of food in the last 65 years will be wasted by these bills.

The Chief Minister said that the Akalis are playing "their political game" on this whole issue. He asked the Badal couple why the Shiromani Akali Dal is not standing against these bills and with the Punjab government on the important issue of water. He said that the situation on the Sutlej Yamuna Link issue is already serious and in such a situation, the SAD has only increased the problem by "supporting" the agricultural bills.

