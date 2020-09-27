Amarinder Singh said – I am exploring all options to protect the interests of farmers

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed the President’s approval of the agricultural bills as “unfortunate and disappointing” and said that his government was exploring all options including amending state laws to protect the interests of farmers. The Chief Minister said that before taking any decision, all farmer organizations and other stakeholders will be taken into confidence. The Chief Minister said that his government is committed to buying every single grain of farmers without compromising on prices. Also Read – SAD parted from NDA, then Amarinder Singh took a pinch – termed the decision as ‘political compulsion’ for Badal family

He said that the state government was in consultation with law and agriculture experts for future steps with all those who would be affected by the "harmful" bills of the Center. The chief minister said that apart from the legal measures, his government is also exploring other options to avoid "new central laws designed to ruin the farmers and economy of Punjab".

On Monday, after paying homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his tomb, the Chief Minister will sit on a sit-in protest against these laws in Kalan. The Chief Minister said that "Congress and other opposition parties were not given an opportunity to express their concerns in Parliament". He expressed disappointment over President Ram Nath Kovind's approval of the three Bills.

Singh said that the President’s approval is a setback for those farmers who are protesting against these laws of the Center on the streets. He said that the implementation of these dangerous laws in the present form will ruin the agricultural sector of Punjab.

