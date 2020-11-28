Amarinder Singh targeted Manohar Lal Khattar, said – mercilessly with my farmers, I will not talk to Khattar

new Delhi: Farmers have taken to the road against the agricultural laws of the central government. In such a situation, there is a war of words between the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh and the Chief Minister of Haryana, these days. Amarinder Singh once again targeted Khattar on Saturday and said that his farmers were being shown mercilessness. Manohar Lal Khattar apologizes. I will not talk to them until they apologize. Also Read – Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurances to farmers – Government of India ready to talk before December 3

Accusing Khattar of lying, Amarinder Singh said that Manohar Lal Khattar lied that he tried to call me and I did not answer. But now what has been done with my farmers, after this, even if they call 10 times, I will not talk. Also Read – Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: A large number of farmers are present on the borders of Delhi, Opposition said – Government give big ground

The Captain targeted Manohar Lal Khattar for preventing the farmers from going to Delhi and said that the Delhi government does not have any problem with his arrival, the central government is ready to negotiate. In such a situation, who is Manohar Lal Khattar coming in the middle. Water canons, lathi charge were used on my farmers. Many farmers have been injured in this. In such a situation, talking to Khattar makes no sense. Also Read – Delhi Government said- Farmers should not be put in jail, let them come to Delhi