Amarinder Singh took a pinch when the SAD split from the NDA – calling the decision a ‘political help’ for the Badal family

The unbreakable relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its oldest ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), broke down following the ongoing confrontation over the agricultural bills (Farms Bill 2020). A few days ago, the Akali Dal withdrew support to the government regarding the agricultural bills and now it has also announced its separation from the NDA. The separation of the Akali Dal is a major setback for the BJP, as the two major parties Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena) and the Akali Dal, which are among its most trusted allies, are no longer with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh termed the Akali Dal's decision to break away from the NDA as 'political compulsion' for the Badal family. He said that after the BJP publicly criticized the SAD for the agricultural bills, Badal had no other option.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh has termed the Akali decision to quit the NDA as nothing more than a desperate case of political compulsion for the badals, who were effectively left with no other option after the BJP's public criticism of the SAD over the Farm Bills.

The Chief Minister said that there is no moral basis behind the decision of Shiromani Akali Dal. He said that the BJP had blamed the Akali Dal for not convincing the farmers about the agricultural bills, after which they had no other option.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP-led ruling party of the Center exposed SAD’s lies and double attitude. He said that in this exercise of saving face, the Akali Dal has got stuck in an even bigger political problem, in which there is no space left for him as well as at the center.

On the other hand, senior SAD leader and former cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur said about her separation from the NDA, that the BJP-led government at the Center has turned a blind eye to Punjab. He said that this is not the alliance that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had imagined. Harsimrat Kaur recently resigned as cabinet minister in protest against the agricultural bills.

He said, “The one who ignores the talk of his oldest ally and ignores the pleas of the nation’s donors, is not in the interest of Punjab.”

