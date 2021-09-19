Amarinder Singh’s message to the brand new CM of Punjab, mentions the border safety once more

Chandigarh: Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned because the Leader Minister of Punjab an afternoon in the past, has spoken about being elected as the brand new CM of Punjab. Amarinder Singh stated that congratulations to Charanjit Singh Channi on being elected the brand new chief of the legislature birthday celebration. He’s able to protective the border and other people of Punjab.Additionally Learn – Who Is Charanjit Singh Channi: Who’s the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi? Joe Randhawa become CM in simply 48 years

In line with Amarinder Singh's media consultant, Amarinder stated, "My best possible needs to Charanjit Singh Channi. I am hoping that he is in a position to stay the Punjab border protected and offer protection to our other people from the rising safety risk from around the border."

Senior Congress's Punjab unit chief Charanjit Singh Channi used to be on Sunday elected as the brand new chief of the birthday celebration's legislature birthday celebration and can now be the following leader minister of the state. Congress's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat instructed that Channi used to be elected as the brand new chief of the Congress Legislature Celebration.