Amarinder Singh’s reply to CM Kejriwal on demand of CBI inquiry in poisonous liquor case- Keep your business

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for demanding a CBI inquiry into the poisonous liquor trafficking case in the state and said that he should 'keep working with his own business'.

Amarinder Singh told the Delhi Chief Minister and the AAP leader, "Do not use this tragic incident to increase the influence of the Aam Aadmi Party lying dormant in the state." In his tweet on Sunday, Kejriwal in the case of poisonous liquor scandal in Punjab I had demanded a CBI inquiry in which 98 people have lost their lives so far.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Singh said in a statement, "So many people have died and you are in a spin to gain political mileage from this incident." You are not ashamed. "

Advising the AAP convenor to ‘keep on doing one’s own business’, the Punjab Chief Minister said that Kejriwal should focus on maintaining law and order in Delhi which is notorious for freely roaming the streets of criminals and gangs without fear.

Kejriwal had also claimed that the local police in Punjab has not been able to solve a single case of illegal liquor in the last few months. To this, Amarinder Singh told the AAP leader, “Before the fire comes out of the mouth, let’s examine the facts.”

Referring to the demolition of an illegal liquor factory in Khanna on 22 April, the Chief Minister said that eight accused were arrested and search for seven others was started.

He also mentioned other such cases.

Expressing complete confidence in the Punjab Police, Singh said that Kejriwal’s demand for a CBI probe is only a political gimmick aimed at regaining the lost base of his party, which despite being the main opposition party in Punjab, has completely lost ground. .