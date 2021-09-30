Amarinder, who reached Chandigarh, reiterated, ‘Sidhu isn’t proper for Punjab, is not going to win from any seat’

Punjab Congress Disaster: Meeting elections in Punjab to be held subsequent yr (Punjab Meeting Polls 2022) Ahead of the Congress, the concerns aren’t taking the identify of diminishing. Navjot Singh Sidhu on one facet (Navjot Singh Sidhu) After his resignation, efforts are on to influence him, whilst alternatively former CM Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) Has talked of leaving the Congress.Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, would possibly stay Punjab Congress leader until meeting elections – Document

Amidst all this, CM Amarinder Singh, who reached Chandigarh after assembly with House Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi, as soon as once more reiterated that Navjot Sidhu isn't proper for Punjab and won't let him win if he contests elections. Chatting with newshounds at Chandigarh airport, the previous CM stated, "… I had stated previous additionally that Navjot Singh Sidhu isn't the fitting guy for Punjab, and if he contests elections I can now not let him win…"

All over my tenure as Leader Minister, there have been (Punjab Congress) chiefs, however what Navjot Singh Sidhu did hasn’t ever been carried out earlier than: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh percent.twitter.com/nqz1JtBVIm – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Additionally Learn – Punjab Congress Disaster: Will the displeasure move away? Navjot Sidhu reaches Punjab Bhawan to satisfy Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Previous, Amarinder Singh stated that he’s going to now not be within the Congress and can surrender from the celebration, as he can not reside in a celebration the place he’s humiliated and isn’t relied on. He additionally made it transparent that he would now not sign up for the BJP. Singh stated in a observation, ‘I’m really not becoming a member of the BJP, however will depart the Congress. I can’t reside in a celebration the place I’m insulted and I’m really not relied on.

In step with him, he’s nonetheless on the lookout for additional choices. Wondering the Congress management, Singh claimed, “Congress goes downwards. Senior leaders are being totally overlooked. Relating to the protest via Congress staff outdoor Kapil Sibal’s area, he stated, “The assault was once performed as a result of he (Sibal) expressed perspectives which have been now not satisfying to the celebration management. This isn’t just right for the celebration.

He additionally stated, “Those that are downplaying the risk from Pakistan in Punjab and India are taking part in within the palms of anti-nationals.” Pak-supported components are killing our jawans each day, they’re turning in guns to our state via drones. How are we able to forget about this threat?’ After assembly House Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, Amarinder Singh additionally met NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday. Singh stated that he has met Doval in regards to the safety considerations associated with Punjab.

