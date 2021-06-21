Amarnath Yatra canceled for the second one time in a row because of Corona epidemic, devotees could have on-line aarti

Amarnath Yatra Canceled Because of the existing COVID state of affairs within the nation, the Govt of Jammu and Kashmir has determined to cancel the yearly Amarnath Yatra. The Shine Board stated that every one conventional non secular rituals on the holy cave will likely be carried out as sooner than. The verdict was once introduced via Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after discussions with the Shrine Board. Then again, the power of “Aarti” will likely be equipped on-line for the devotees. Considerably, that is the second one consecutive 12 months when the Amarnath Yatra needs to be canceled because of the Corona epidemic. Additionally Learn – Stumble upon in J&Okay: 3 Lashkar terrorists killed, Mudasir Pandit of LeT occupied with 7 murders together with 3 policemen additionally killed

Previous, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had stated on Friday that the federal government would quickly take a call on retaining the yearly Amarnath pilgrimage, however made it transparent that saving lives was once its best precedence.

It's value noting that the 56-day yatra to the cave temple of Lord Shiva, located at an altitude of three,880 meters within the top altitude a part of the Himalayas, was once previous scheduled to start out on June 28 by way of Pahalgam and Baltal routes and finish on August 22, however has now been canceled. Has been completed. Within the 12 months 2020 additionally, the pilgrimage was once canceled because of the pandemic.