Amarnath Yatra canceled this year, big decision of Amarnath Board in view of Corona crisis

July 21, 2020
Amarnath Yatra Cancelled: This year, devotees will not be able to travel to Amarnath. In view of the Corona crisis, it has been decided to cancel this year’s Amarnath Yatra. The Amarnath Board has taken this decision. The trip has been canceled due to the threat to health. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir Police’s big success, Lashkar’s Terror funding module busted, one arrested

In the notice by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, it has been said that Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has taken this decision in view of the situation. This is the second consecutive time that the Amarnath Yatra has been canceled. Last year too, the yatra was canceled due to the removal of Article 370. Also Read – J&K: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh along with CDS and Army Chief worshiped at Amarnath Temple

This time, aarti will be done in the morning and evening keeping in mind the feelings of the people. Aarti and puja archana are still being done keeping in mind the social distancing. At the same time, the pilgrims have suffered a setback due to the cancellation of the yatra.

