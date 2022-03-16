Amateur with Atlas tattoo is close to being discharged after 10 days hospitalized

Esteban Hernández suffered traumatic brain injury after the beating of the “La Resistencia” bar (Photo: Twitter)

After 10 days of acts of violence in the stadium La Corregidorain Querétaro, during a match of the MX LeagueEsteban Hernandez Martinez “The Razor”the last attendee seriously injured by the White Roosters bar continues to show improvement in his health, so He will be discharged from the hospital this Thursday, March 17.

This was mentioned by Dr. Leopoldo Espinoza Feregrino, director of the General Hospital of Querétaro, where the 15 fans of the Atlas del Guadalajara were hospitalized. In an interview for LatinUs noted that the 22-year-old, who has a shield tattoo of the red and black with the legend “Guanatos” –which is how the fans of the Atlas refer to the city of Guadalajara– He is conscious and in the recovery stage.

“The young man already wanders, he already walks, he is oriented in time, place and in person, he has already bathed himself, he is in physical rehabilitation. At this time we can be completely sure that the loss of life is no longer part of the patient’s evolution “

In this sense, the doctor stressed that, with Esteban’s condition, life is no longer at risk of some of the Atlas followers who were hospitalized and recalled that, at the request of the patient’s mother, he continues to be treated at the General Hospital.

“Today there is only one patient, who was considered serious, with a head injury, a discreet cerebral hemorrhage and a mild to moderate cerebral edema”

It is worth mentioning that Juan Manuel “N.”, the Querétaro fan who was injured in one eye during the fight, was transferred on March 7 to the XXI Century Hospital of Mexico City, where he underwent surgery for a eye traumawhich was successful.

“Until now, the eye has been saved, possibly it has an affectation in its visual function. To what degree? We do not know, it will be until the inflammatory process passes, they discharge him and we can determine what degree of functionality there is, but, apparently, the eyeball was not lost as such”, added Dr. Espinoza Feregrino.

The Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office reported on March 14 of the arrest of three more people for the fight on March 5 in the stands and outside the stadium that left at least 26 injured

With these arrests, they are already 25 arrest warrants fulfilled against those likely responsible for the brawl. The Prosecutor’s Office reported last Saturday that there are already 40 arrest warrants against those who presumably originated and participated in the violence.

Ronaldinhomulti-champion with FC Barcelona, ​​and who played for Querétaro between 2014 and 2015, spoke about the violence in Mexican soccer. The Brazilian star mentioned that never imagined it would happenWell, he lived quietly in that city in the center of the country.

“I have seen everything that happened in Querétaro. Hard to believe, I who have lived there, would never imagine that something like this would happen. I send a big hug to Querétaro, all the friends I have made, I hope that soon they can have a normal life, a normal soccer […] Hard to believe something like this happened, but unfortunately it did. I hope something like this never happens again. Send a big hug to everyone and may it never happen again,” were the words of “Dinho” at a press conference for the Hall of Fame investiture event.

The world champion in 2002 spoke about the best memories he has in his career, but in Liga MX he has marked that afternoon in which scored two goals against America at the Azteca Stadiuma property in which he ended up applauded.

