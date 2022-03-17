Amaury Vergara confessed what awaits Chivas

Amaury Vergara is confident that Chivas is ready to be champion (Photo: Instagram/@amaury_vergara)

During the last few months, the club guadalajara It has been the protagonist of different controversies in Mexican soccer, since since the previous season it has been criticized for the lack of results in the MX League and in recent days its president, Amaury Vergaracame out in defense of the draft Chivas.

In this regard, the owner of the Sacred Flock spoke of the situation faced by the red and white squad because after having a National Classic with America without goals, the doubts of the command of Marcelo Michel Leano and the work of Ricardo Peláez in sports management they floated out. In a short interview with The Deportes, Amaury Vergara detailed what will come for the club and for the fans during this tournament.

Also CEO of Omnilife Group pointed out that the institution is to be champion And they will work hard to get it. This was stated by the president of the Guadalajara club:

Chivas is currently in position nine in the table with 12 accumulated points (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco)



“We are building a sports project that we come from less to more, this squad has all the elements, it has all the talent and all the capacity to be a champion team”

Vergara is aware of the claims of the fans, who on previous occasions came to demand his resignation from the property of the Guadalajara club. The first thing the Mexican businessman asked the fans was patience and trust so that the project they built for this Clausura 2022 championship can be completed.

He also made it clear that the most important thing in his work is focused on Chivas and not in other income as the fans rumored on social networks.

Vergara is aware of the demands of the fans, so he asked for patience (Photo: EFE/ Francisco Guasco)



“I can tell the fans to be patient with what we are buildingMany people tell me that the only thing that interests me is money, believe me that is the last thing that interests me in Chivas. i love this team and I am going to fight in what I think is the best for the team”

Lastly, he explained that in the company of soccer experts and the other members of the Flock, Amaury Vergara has worked to ensure the welfare of the club. He trusted that the Atletico fans will soon have the expected results.

“That is my task, my responsibility and I hope that very soon we can give them all the joy that people are waiting for, we are very close,” he concluded.

Chivas tied at zero in the National Classic of Day 10 (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)



So far, the Chivas remain in position nine in the general table and accumulate a total of 12 points. His last game was against the Eagles del América on matchday 10, a performance that left the fans unsatisfied, now they will face the Atlas in another edition of classic from Guadalajara.

The match will be at the Jalisco Stadium next Sunday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico.

This was the awkward moment of Amaury Vergara with José Luis Higuera

The president and owner of Chivas attacked the former executive director of the club after the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony and left him with his hand outstretched

During the tenth Investiture Ceremony of the International Soccer Hall of FameAmaury Vergara attended the event and came across Jose Luis Higuerawho was executive director of the Flock. When José Luis tried to approach the owner of the Guadalajara teamVergara showed her annoyance.

Finally, the owner of the club ignored the place where he was and showed his anger and rejection of José Luis Higuera in public. In the place were different media that captured what could have been a major clash.

“No no no. Don’t greet me. What’s more, don’t ever come near me again”, were the words shouted by the president of the Sacred Flock. The event reaffirmed the versions that spoke of differences between Vergara and Higuera which culminated in the dismissal of José Luis in 2018.

KEEP READING:

David Faitelson accused José Luis Higuera of fraud with Chivas: “He went to provoke Amaury Vergara”

Uriel Antuna’s great goal that qualified Cruz Azul for the semifinals of Concachampions

How Alexis Vega spent his first millionaire salary