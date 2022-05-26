Amaury Vergara faced the anger of the Chivas fans: “I know they don’t love me”

The fans have expressed their annoyance with the management of Amaury Verdara (Photo: Twitter/@Amauryvz)

At the close of Closure 2022the guadalajara club surprised her hobby after qualifying for the championship league. Although they failed to advance from the quarterfinals, it eased the crisis that lasted in Chivas and momentarily calmed the anger of the fans.

The fans have constantly criticized the work of Ricardo Pelaezsports director of the team, and the Amaury Vergaraowner of Herd, for the management of the squad. The annoyance of the fans reached the point that they asked for the sale of the club because they considered that the management of Jorge’s son was not adequate for the Guadalajara team. Faced with these claims, Amaury faced the constant criticism.

During the celebrations of Second Chivas Women’s Championshipthe owner of the team spoke before different media and shared his perspective of the Guadalajara fans. He accepted that he is not loved by all the public of the chiverío but that has not been an impediment to continue working with the team.

During the celebrations of the Chivas Femenil championship, the public booed Amaury Vergara (Video: Twitter/@JaredDelonge)

He made clear the love he has for the Guadalajara club and promised that they will grow in all categories, so he will expect better results for the next tournament. He so he expressed it for TUDN:

“We fought against a lot of skepticism, I know there are a lot of fans who don’t love me, today he let me know. And well, what I am passionate about is the love I have for this team, I have nothing to prove as president, we believe in what we do, I am convinced that we are going to improve more and more in all categories”.

It should be noted that, while the players from Guadalajara were doing the Olympic lap with the champion trophy, Amaury joined the celebrations and carried the trophy, but as soon as the fans noticed that gesture, the more than 40,000 attendees at the Akron Stadium They booed the presence of Amaury with Chivas Femenil.

Amaury Vergara recognized the work of Nelly Simón after becoming champion with Chivas (Photo: Twitter/@Amauryvz)

Between whistles and shouts of disapproval, Amaury celebrated the second title of the red and white. Later he spoke about the motivation generated by seeing the rojiblanco public encouraging the soccer players as well as the men’s squad.

“I am grateful to the fans, I know there are fans who may not like me, that I do not have your confidence but anyway I thank you because today you behaved spectacularly; They supported the team until the last minute and that affection for me is very inspiring, ”she explained in an interview with Fox Sports.

The demands of the public focused on the working conditions experienced by people from Guadalajara, because the salaries they have do not reach the amounts received by the men’s squad, so when Chivas Femenil raised their second cup of the First Division of Mexico, their followers asked for their salary to be raised. Before the claims, Amaury Vergara promised to raise the salary of his players for the next tournament.

Chivas finished sixth in the Clausura 2022 regular season (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

In contrast, the Verde Valle men’s team has not been proclaimed champion since the Closing 2017 when they were still led by Matias Almeyda, since his departure the team has experienced a series of ups and downs as wins began to be scarce. With the passing of the tournaments, the fans have lost patience and began to demand results because there was talk of a crisis in the Herd.

technical directors as Victor Manuel Vucetich y Marcelo Michel Leano They have been the ones who have been dismissed for poor performance with the team. Richard Chain He was the only one that could return them to the league but they did not reach the final.

